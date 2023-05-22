On 05/19/2023 at about 6:20 PM, members of the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 300 block of Thurston Avenue and arrested 29-year-old Ankit Kirtania for Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree, a class C felony. The arrest was made following a joint investigation by Ithaca Police Investigators, Cornell Police, Collier County Sheriff Department in Florida, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
The investigation was centered around internet scams which victimized numerous people including elderly and vulnerable citizens across the country. Kirtania is responsible for scamming over $100,000.00, and it is suspected more will be uncovered as the investigation continues.
Kirtaniawas arraigned in Ithaca City Court and released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.