The 2023 budget for the City of Ithaca has officially passed after it was approved by the Common Council during their last meeting on November 9. Unlike the meeting that took place the week before, no public comment was allowed and no members of the public were present.
In addition to Mayor Laura Lewis’ proposed $89 million budget, the Common Council has approved another $634,753 in spending — bringing the total 2023 budget to more than $90 million. That’s a six million dollar increase compared to last year. To cover for this increase the city is increasing their tax levy by 9.47 percent, which is a $2.3 million increase compared to last year.
The meeting began with Laura Lewis thanking the public for electing her to carry out the final year of former Mayor Svante Myrick's term. Following the Mayor's comments, City Attorney Ari Lavine addressed the Common Council about the allegations made by some members of the public at the November 2 meeting. The City Attorney described last week’s meeting as a “mob attack” that was “operated on real grievances and limited facts.”
He continued saying, “there’s nothing commendable about how some of the employees and many leaders conducted themselves…and yet a critical mass of this Common Council commended the most outrageous and threatening of the speakers last week.”
Lavine was responding to claims made by a number of city employees during the November 2 meeting of the Common Council in which they alleged that the city was acting in bad faith during contract negotiations. Specifically, city employees voiced concerns over changes made to their health insurance and the fact that surrounding municipalities are paying higher wages than the City of Ithaca for similar positions.
At the November 2 meeting, Ethan Wagner, a civil engineer at the Department of Public Works told the Common Council, “Ithaca prides itself on being a progressive city that is labor and worker friendly, but I don’t see that in how the city handles contract negotiations and keeping pace with pay in the industry.”
In response Lavine said, “Increasing many of our employees' compensation is critical, especially in this difficult inflationary period. The question is by how much and how will it be funded?” Lavine also spoke about the compensation study that the city and labor unions are both waiting to be completed. According to Lavine, when the study is complete an “outside expert will tell us what the job market is paying for each position,” However, he says that it has taken longer than anticipated to finish.
Lavine continued saying that he is a strong believer in free speech and collective bargaining, and that he wanted to “thank the city employees who spoke respectfully and thoughtfully on their side.” Even though he thanked some of last week's speakers, Lavine also told Common Council that he “calls on each member of this council to unequivocally condemn last Wednesday's mob attack.”
Following the City Attorney’s comments, the Common Council went into Executive Session for over two hours. After the Executive Session they began voting on several amendments to the 2023 budget.
An amendment to remove the position of part-time homeless coordinator in the city budget was proposed by George McGonigal because Tompkins County has just appointed a full-time homeless coordinator. According to McGonigal, “it’s basically the same thing and we can work with them.”
Common Council member Phoebe Brown said that she didn’t agree with removing the homeless outreach coordinator position from the budget because she thinks that the position could work closely with homeless individuals who won’t be helped by the potential construction of the TIDES encampment.
Brown said, “we need someone that’s focusing on under housed individuals that aren’t going to be in encampments like TIDES.” She continued saying, “90 percent of the people who are going to use the 50 beds at TIDES, those are not going to be people of color. So we need someone who can keep their eye on the people.”
The funding for the cities homeless coordinator is seperate from the $100,000 that has been set aside for “undefined homeless outreach activity.” Removing this position would save the city about $55,606 and lower the tax levy increase from 9.74 percent to 9.56 percent. The motion did not pass since the savings would be negligible.
Common Council member Cynthia Brock then proposed an amendment to move $300,000 from the budget into “contingency for possible assistance to employees.” According to Brock, these funds should be used to address the complaints that city employees brought forward last week because the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allows for one-time payments for social workers who worked during the pandemic to be negotiated or discussed by a negotiating team. The amendment failed by a 6 to 4 margin without receiving much debate.
Following discussion on several other measures relating to sidewalk improvements and the Ithaca Area WasteWater Treatment Plant, the Common Council voted to pass the more than $90 million budget. The only no vote came from Common Council member Cynthia Brock.
