Candidates vying for state and federal offices representing the city of Ithaca have already started hitting the campaign trail, as redistricting efforts at the state, local, and federal levels take shape
The existence of the State Assembly’s 125th District, the State Senate’s 58th District, and New York’s 23rd Congressional District as currently known could all change, but that has not stopped incumbents and challengers for said offices to kickstart their outreach and fundraising efforts.
In NY23, 11-year U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, will not be seeking re-election, he announced earlier this year. Reed was accused of sexual misconduct by U.S. Army Officer Nicolette Davis in March. The incident occurred in 2017 during a political trip at a bar in Minneapolis when Davis, 29, was working for Aflac, she told national media. Once the allegations came to light, the longtime congressman issued a public apology, noting he would not be seeking any public office in 2022, and icing a rumored run for New York governor.
“As I go forward, I will strive to be a better human being, continue to fight for what I believe in, and to make people’s lives better in any way I can. I hope this formal apology is just the start,” Reed said in a statement issued earlier this year.
Due to a decline in population, New York’s Congressional delegation is set to lose one seat, bringing the total number of Empire State representatives on the Hill down to 26, according to data from the 2020 U.S. Census. The loss could change NY23 as currently known, as the district could be combined with neighboring districts or have its boundaries entirely redrawn during the redistricting process.
Despite this, three conservative candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination to represent the district have launched Congressional bids in the last year.
Joe Sempolisnki, a former Reed aide and the current chair of the Steuben County Republican Committee, launched his campaign this summer.
“I expect New York state to finalize its new Congressional map in early 2022. In the meantime, I am out and about talking to voters in the region about the issues that impact them,” Sempolinski told the Ithaca Times in an email.
The Canisteo-based politico describes himself as a “constitutional conservative” who is pro Second Amendment, pro-life, pro-business, and pro-law enforcement.
“I am running because, as a father, I am concerned about the world that my two daughters will grow up in. I see the (Joe Biden presidential administration) and its far left supporters trying to change this nation in ways that I believe will make my children's future less free and less prosperous,” Sempolinski said. “If there is a chance I can be a part of putting in place common sense policies that protect our freedoms, keep us all safe and grow our economy, I have a duty to try.”
For Andrew McCarthy, a U.S. Air Force veteran and current intelligence analyst for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center running for NY23’s Congressional District, electoral success may also lie within the far-right wing of the Republican Party. The Olean-native is running on an “America first” platform, according to his candidate website.
“Every time I would return, I noticed things in western New York were changing,” McCarthy said in a statement found on his website. “First a large factory closes, then local family restaurants go out of business, and before I knew it, the place I called home didn’t look quite like how I remembered. Our people are the hardest workers on Earth, so what is going on and why is no one speaking up for our people?”
The “America first” label has gained prominence thanks to Republican elected officials politically aligned with former president Donald Trump, and among Trump’s fervent base of support. McCarthy’s policy platform includes stringent voter identification laws, support for Trump’s border wall, promises to continue the U.S.’ frigid rhetoric toward China, tax credits and assistance for families, and tax credits for small businesses and startups.
“I know faith in our people, not the global community, will revive our economic prominence. Smart, tough leadership and America First policies will give our region and our people the chance to lead from the front,” McCarthy said. “With my leadership, we’ll end Washington elites' backwards authoritarian mandates and unleash levels of prosperity New York state hasn't seen in generations.”
Jamestown-based pharmacist vying for New York’s 23rd Congressional seat Richard Moon is a self-described “political outsider.”
“Washington politicians aren’t doing their job by everyday Americans. [I’m] running to bring a fresh, conservative perspective to Congress: limiting spending and making government work are his top priorities,” Moon said in a statement found on his website. “It’s time to get the insiders out of Washington.”
Moon has experience in local politics, having served as a volunteer member of the Zoning Board of Appeals in Carroll for eight years. He is also a businessman who has grown his pharmaceutical company PI Services Wholesaling, and expanded into several locations in other states.
Although Moon hasn’t disclosed party affiliation, he is running for the Republican Party nomination, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records. Moon has pledged support for conservative policies such as strict border support and the Second Amendment.
The FEC website also lists former Republican candidate for Lansing Town Board Hugh Bahar, a retired project manager at Cornell University, as a candidate for NY23. Bahar could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.
Sempolinski leads the field in fundraising ahead of redistricting efforts, having raised $107,296.53 as of Sept. 30. Data for the other candidates has not been reported by the FEC.
Former Democratic candidate for NY23 Tracy Mitrano, who ran against Reed in 2018 and 2020, told the Ithaca Times she will not be running for public office in 2022.
Two maps proposed by New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC) dubbed “letters” draft and “names” draft, would reshuffle the municipalities represented by Congressional Districts. The “names” draft keeps the 23rd Congressional District mostly intact. The “letters” draft would lump Ithaca into a liberal stronghold district, which would include parts of Syracuse, Utica, Ithaca, Auburn, and Cortland.
State Senate and Assembly races
It is unclear if Republican incumbent State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, who has held office in the State Senate’s 58th district since its inception at the beginning of last decade, will run for re-election in 2022. Efforts to reach O’Mara’s staff by the time of print were unsuccessful.
Longtime challenger and Democrat Leslie Danks Burke — who has run against O’Mara in 2016 and in 2020 — launched her campaign back in October, acknowledging the redistricting efforts. In 2020, O’Mara, garnered 56 percent of the vote, defeating Danks Burke, who earned close to 44 percent.
“Even as Albany slow-walks its job of figuring out district lines, we won’t let the Southern Tier (and the Finger Lakes) fall behind in our fight for a fair deal,” Danks Burke, an Ithaca attorney, said in a press release. “We are starting to reach voters across this region who care about stronger, fairer, better values than we’ve seen from decades of senators around here.
Danks Burke said she would like to bring a fresh new voice that represents the interest of upstate New Yorkers to the legislative chambers.
“We have a chance to change Albany’s bipartisan legacy of corruption that keeps working families down. It’s time to take our clear voice into the State Senate,” she said. “Inside the Senate Democratic Conference, we need more upstate voices, more rural voices, to get a fair deal for our families, our farmers, our seniors, and our students.”
Currently, the district encompasses parts of the counties of Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, and Yates. The NYIRC’s “names” draft for the State Senate’s 58th District would realign a district that would include Ithaca and a few communities in the Finger Lakes, including Geneva and Canandaigua, as well as the majority of the counties of Cayuga, Seneca and Ontario, and rural portions of Wayne County and Onondaga County. The “letters” draft would include Ithaca in the same district as most of Broome County, including Binghamton, and all of Tioga County.
There are currently no candidates slated to challenge Assemblymember Anna Kelles, D-Ithaca, for the 125th District’s seat. Kelles was elected in 2020 after longtime Assembly Democrat Barbara Lifton retired.
Kelles did not provide a comment by the time of print, but a press release from her team addressing the election is expected later this week.
The district currently encompasses Ithaca, Groton, Danby, Trumansburg, and parts of Cortland County. The NYIRC’s “names” draft would keep the district mostly intact, but it would exclude Cortland County. The “letters’ draft, would include large swaths of Tompkins County, as well as portions of the counties of Cayuga and Onondaga Counties.
