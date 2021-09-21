ITHACA, NY -- The annual Cortaca Jug game will take place at another storied venue next fall as the Ithaca College Bombers and SUNY Cortland Red Dragons play out the next chapter of their rivalry at Yankee Stadium.
The announcement of the venue for the 2022 game was made at a press conference at the Peggy Ryan Williams Center at Ithaca College on Sept. 21. Coaches and administrators from both colleges, as well as executives from the New York Yankees, were present to share the news.
Mark Holtzman, vice president of non-baseball sports events for the New York Yankees, recalled some of the iconic sporting events that occurred at the stadium, such as football games between Army and Notre Dame during the 1930s and ‘40s, the 1958 NFL championship game played between the then-Baltimore Colts and the New York Giants, or boxing bouts like Joe Louis versus Max Schmeling in 1938 and Muhammad Ali vs Ken Norton in 1976.
“While Yankee Stadium is best known as the home of the record 27-time world champion New York Yankees, it’s also seen its fair share of memorable sporting events dating back to 1923 when the first Yankee Stadium opened,” Holtzman said at the press conference. “Just think, in a little over 14 months, the young men from both of your schools will be gracing the same field that these men of history have graced in the last hundred years.”
This year’s Cortaca Jug game will be held at the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex at noon on Nov. 13. The last game took place in 2019 when both squads played at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, where Ithaca defeated Cortland 32–20 and a new Division III record was set for attendance at a football game (45,161).
“It was the stunning success of the 2019 Cortaca Jug game at the Meadowlands that inspired not only our organization, but me personally to officially extend today an invitation to Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland to play the 2022 rivalry match in our home in none other than then Bronx, NY,” Holtzman said.
“We truly believe that the game will sell out and set yet another Division III attendance record,” he said. “We’re intent on creating an epic experience for the team and for their passionate fans, students, families and alumni alike.”
According to Susan Bassett, director of intercollegiate athletics and recreational sports at Ithaca College, both schools will receive 5,000 tickets to set aside for sale next fall for students, faculty and staff, and will be priced at $24.50 each. Another 32,000 tickets will go on sale for the general public at noon on Nov. 16, and will be priced between $24.50 to $69.50
SUNY Cortland head football coach Curt Fitzpatrick said he is looking forward to the opportunity to play at Yankee Stadium.
“This is such an unreal [opportunity] for me as the relatively new head football coach at Cortland,” Fitzpatrick said. “To think about taking my football team to play in an iconic venue, in a rivalry game on this stage, is just an awesome thought.”
Ithaca College head football coach Dan Swanstrom recalled memories related to baseball and the Yankees from growing up in his home state Texas and said having next year’s game at Yankee Stadium will give individuals the chance to create memorable moments of their own.
“Imagine how many people have so much more [stories] and so much more depth to the connections of being and playing at Yankee Stadium” Swanstrom said. “When I think about that and the impact, and now Ithaca gets to join that story tradition and we get to add and submit our own memories and our own time in that stadium is just amazing.”
