That’s right, folks. We’ve made it through another year. Another year of political turmoil, another year of health scares (tripledemic anyone?) and another year of weather that somehow manages to be too hot, too cold, too wet or too dry at all times.
But it was also the most normal year we’ve had in a while. The streets were livelier, the parties were bigger and the hugs were tighter. While the threat of sickness hasn’t gone away, COVID vaccines have made people more comfortable with getting together, and entering the third year of a pandemic has given people more confidence in how to stay safe when doing so.
So, we find ourselves at the start of a new year once again. How lucky are we to get another chance to get it right? Reflect on your 2022, make your resolutions, create your vision boards and get ready to give it another go. And hey, at least Betty White didn’t die this year.
Mayor Svante Myrick resigns
One of the biggest stories of the year came at the first Common Council meeting of 2022. Instead of giving his usual State of the City address, then-Mayor Svante Myrick tearfully announced he’d be stepping down from his position the following month. He added that then-Alderperson Laura Lewis would take over as acting mayor, and Alderperson Ducson Nguyen would be the alternate acting mayor.
Myrick left office in February as the city’s longest serving mayor, having spent 10 years in office. He left to become the executive director at People for the American Way, a “progressive advocacy organization founded to fight right-wing extremism and build a democratic society that implements the ideas of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all.” He has since been promoted to president.
Tenants’ rights
There was a lot of focus on legislation to protect tenants in 2022. No cause eviction continued to be a regular topic of discussion after legislation was introduced to the Planning and Economic Development Committee at the end of 2021.
The intent of the legislation was to guarantee a tenant’s right to be offered a lease renewal unless the landlord had good cause not to, in which case the landlord would have to take the tenant to eviction court for a formal process. Good causes included things like failure to pay rent, violation of a reasonable obligation to their tenancy, use of the unit for illegal purposes, etc. However, concern over whether local municipalities actually had the jurisdiction to pass such a legislation is ultimately what killed the legislation.
However, an amendment to the city code regarding lease renewals did pass. This bill added a requirement that a reference must be made to the tenant’s right to accept or decline a waiver regarding the minimum waiting period to offer and sign a lease renewal. Previously, landlords could reference a city code number that would not be understood by most tenants. Additionally, the bill extended the minimum waiting period was increased from 60 days to 120 days to give tenants a better opportunity to assess their living situation before re-committing for another year.
Music, theater and festivals – oh my!
After two summers of limited or no performances to enjoy, the summer of 2022 welcomed back live entertainment in a big way. Theaters including The Hangar, Kitchen Theatre, The Rev and Cortland Repertory had full schedules of musicals, plays and workshops.
Additionally, the festival slate pretty much returned to normal. Ithaca Festival, Mayfest, GrassRoots, Porchfest and Apple Harvest Festival were in full swing.
There were also Cornell Classical Concerts, Opera Ithaca shows and more gallery nights than you can imagine. It was good to see Ithaca able to get back to its artistic roots.
Union town
In classic Ithaca fashion, all three Starbucks in town voted to unionize in the spring, making it the first city in the country to have all its locations unionize. However, the celebrations were short lived as two months later Starbucks announced it was closing its Collegetown location. Employees, customers, community members and Common Council members alike expressed disbelief that the store wasn’t profitable and pointed to corporate union busting as the cause. A Starbucks spokesperson claimed there were attendance and staffing issues and said at the time they “open and close stores as a regular part of operations.”
Unsurprisingly, the alleged union busting did not go over well. Collegetown employees protested and promised they would continue fighting for the store. Later in the year, Common Council called on the National Labor Relations Board to investigate the coffee chain’s “anti-union attacks on its own workers.”
The effort of the city and Starbucks union members did not go unnoticed, as the National Labor Relations Board did issue a complaint against Starbucks, noting it found merit in the employees’ claim that the store closure “was meant to dissuade workers from organizing.” The board added that Starbucks’ actions were illegal and that the company was ordered to reopen its Collegetown store.
As of now the store remains closed, but who knows what will happen in 2023.
Reimagining Public Safety has its ups and downs
The Reimagining Public Safety initiative had an interesting year, to say the least. But let’s start with the positives.
The Community Justice Center (CJC) welcomed its first-ever director, with Monalita Smiley taking the helm. Her role is responsible for implementing the joint Reimagining Public Safety plans passed by the city and county back in 2021. Smiley joined the CJC with more than 20 years of leadership experience in Ithaca and Tompkins County. Most recently, she was the director of youth outreach at The Learning Web.
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office also made some strides by implementing unarmed responders. Two sheriff’s clerks were hired in June to provide an opportunity for unarmed responses within the sheriff’s law enforcement. It also frees up deputies to respond to emergency calls, complete investigations and build community relationships. The clerks handle calls relating to car vs. deer, traffic issues/complaints, property complaints, vacant property check requests, fraud/telephone scams, larceny/thefts and noise complaints. The clerk positions are strictly administrative, and the employees do not respond in the field.
A major milestone was hit when the city side of the Reimagining Public Safety initiative announced its new name. Admittedly, the working group went with a safe choice — Department of Community Safety. (Yes, there were in fact votes for Safety McSafeFace.) The Department of Community Safety is proposed to be divided into the division of police and division of community solutions. The community solutions officers would be the unarmed unit, while the police would be the — you guessed it — police unit.
Reimagining Public Safety has sailed along pretty smoothly at the county level. However, things were a little more contentious in the city.
In the spring, Alderperson Cynthia Brock filed a formal complaint with the county’s ethics board asking them to look into the actions of Myrick during the Reimagining Public Safety process. Her primary complaints included: promise of payment to the task force co-leads without council approval; soliciting funds from outside sources to go toward task force members; the acceptance of Center for Policing Equity’s services pro bono without any assessment into qualifications or motives and without going through council; his overlapping times as both the mayor and a paid employee of his current organization.
The county ethics board agreed to investigate, and Acting Mayor Lewis said the city would also hire outside counsel to do an internal investigation. So far, we only know the results of the internal investigation. The report is long and thorough but can be summed up this way: no ethical violations were committed by City of Ithaca officials, but there were a slew of transparency issues and poor judgment from city government throughout the process. So…make of that what you will. The results from the county investigation are not yet available.
The investigations have certainly exposed cracks in City Hall and has created, at times, a contentious atmosphere in Common Council meetings. Most unfortunate of all, though, is the damper it has put on the Reimagining Public Safety process.
Redistricting (over and over and over)
In case you forgot, 2022 was the year Tompkins County was part of three different Congressional and State Senate districts. What a feat. The state’s redistricting process was anything but smooth. First, the independent/bipartisan committee couldn’t agree on maps, so two different ones were presented. The Democratic State Legislature of course supported the one made by the Democrats on the committee. (Honestly, who didn’t see this happening?)
Republicans then accused the Democrats of gerrymandering the districts, which were ruled unconstitutional by Steuben County Acting Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister. Indeed, the districts were heavily gerrymandered to favor Democrats, with Tompkins County in a strongly Democratic district with Cortland and Syracuse. A court-appointed special master was then tasked with redrawing the state’s Senate and Congressional districts. Ultimately, the entire process took so long the primary election was pushed off by nearly two months.
The City of Ithaca and Tompkins County also went through local redistricting processes. They both got it right the first time. Just saying.
Staffing shake-ups
There was a lot of turnover at City Hall in 2022, as the city saw the resignations or retirement of several prominent employees. Of course, Myrick resigned in January, making way for a new mayor. But that was just the start.
Longtime Planning Director JoAnn Cornish retired after 13 years leading the Planning Department. From the redesign of the Commons to the controversial decision to bring big box stores to the southwest end, Cornish was a big-time player in nearly all of Ithaca’s major developments since she started working for the city in the ‘90s. Lisa Nicholas took over Cornish’s role.
Chief of Staff Faith Vavra resigned in the fall after about a year with the city. Her reasoning was that once Lewis was elected mayor officially, she should have the freedom to choose her own chief of staff. Lewis was elected in November to finish out the final year of Myrick’s term and she has hired former Alderperson Deb Mohlenhoff to replace Vavra in 2023.
At about the same time, Director of Sustainability Luis Aguirre-Torres also resigned. His resignation seemed to come from a more troubling place. Since his resignation he has been vocal about the resistance he faced inside City Hall, and even said he experienced microaggressions from some employees. He has since spoken out against both Lewis and City Attorney Ari Lavine. Aguirre-Torres was leading the charged on the Green New Deal and had begun a program to electrify all buildings in the city. He has not yet been replaced.
Police chief conundrum
When former police chief Dennis Nayor retired in the spring of 2021, Deputy Chief John Joly took over as Acting Police Chief, a position he has held ever since. After mentioning it here and there, a search for a new police chief finally got underway in earnest over the summer in 2022. The final three contestants, who answered public questions at a community forum, were Joly, retired Ithaca police lieutenant Scott Garin, and Binghamton Police Department captain Chris Bracco.
What happened next was…not great.
Lewis added a resolution to the December Common Council meeting to recommend Joly be appointed police chief permanently. This in itself was a little puzzling, as Common Council has been adamant over the past two years that change was needed at the highest levels in the police department. That was not necessarily a reflection of Joly specifically, but of the culture of the police department over decades.
Members of Common Council subsequently put out an open letter, asserting in no uncertain terms that they would not support Joly’s appointment. When it became clear she didn’t have the support of the majority of Common Council, Lewis revoked her recommendation prior to the meeting, rather than just letting the vote fail on the floor. Needless to say, Joly and the rest of the police department did not appreciate the public humiliation of the acting police chief.
The search for a chief is now supposed to start from scratch, so we’ll see how it goes.
Common Council vs. Unions vs. City Attorney vs. Mayor
During a lengthy public comment period at a November Common Council meeting, members of the public sector labor unions, including members from the Department of Public Works, Ithaca Police Department and Ithaca Fire Department, made their displeasure with wages and contract negotiations very clear.
City employees said worker benefits have been eroding over time while the negotiation process has created morale problems. There have been issues recruiting and retaining employees, which union members attribute be underpaid and overworked. It was clear that the workers did not feel respected and took particular issue with the city’s negotiating staff. Lavine, the city’s attorney, was pointed to by several workers as a major barrier to the city and its labor unions.
Lavine did not appreciate the accusations from city employees, maintaining that negotiations follow the goals set by the mayor’s office. He also went on nearly 15-minute tirade at a following meeting, calling the previous meeting a mob attack on him, a surprising move for the usually quiet and reserved attorney. He also expressed his anger with Common Council and the mayor for what he saw as supporting the attacks against him.
Ultimately, Lavine recommended the city hire outside counsel to finalize contracts with its unions in 2023. Council approved $60,000 in December to go toward bringing a new attorney to the bargaining table. Union reps reiterated that they think the city should prioritize re-building relationships with employees through direct negotiations, ditching the lawyers all together.
So yeah. The last two months at Council have been awkward and messy.
Honorable mentions
Here are a few more stories worth a quick mention:
Affordable housing remains elusive in Ithaca and Tompkins County. Nobody knows how to fix it.
Shawna Black was elected the new chair of the Tompkins County Legislature for 2022.
The city is exploring options for helping the houseless population in the Jungle. One of these ideas includes building permanent encampments on city land. Keep an eye out as this evolves.
Legendary Cornell lacrosse coach Richie Moran passed away in 2022, leaving behind one heck of a legacy.
GIAC celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022! Half a century of community service is nothing to sneeze at.
TCAT struggled with low staffing, parts shortages and mechanic shortages throughout the year, leading to reduced schedules.
The first marijuana retail shop in Ithaca received a license in November. We don’t know much more about it at this point, but we’ll keep you updated.
Ithaca College beat Cortland to win the Cortaca Jug at Yankee Stadium. Pretty cool!
