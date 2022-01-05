Betty White died on the last day of 2021 — less than three weeks before she turned 100. If that doesn’t sum up this past year, what could? We entered 2021 hopeful — with mass vaccine distribution on the horizon, a return to normalcy seemed imminent. Then came delta. Followed by omicron. So, with another pandemic year under our belts, what have we learned? What can we take away? Well. I urge you to step away from Twitter, sign out of Facebook, and close out that CNN tab. Try not to think of the devastating tornadoes, the catastrophic climate change, the hospital rooms filling up with more COVID patients. Instead, look a little closer to home when reflecting on 2021. Remember your excitement as you skipped giddily into the Expo Center in Syracuse for your first COVID vaccine shot (just me?), think of the way you felt when you found out you were going to be an aunt or an uncle or a grandma or a grandpa, relish in the memory of your first family get together once you were finally all vaccinated, and sit with the gratefulness for healthcare workers who continue to give us their all.
To be frank, I doubt 2022 will be much different than 2021 or 2020. We’ll continue to face hardships and tragedy, sickness and loss. But maybe this year, we can be ready for it. Be ready to look for a little bit of good in every day, even when it can feel like the world is falling apart. Maybe it’s just being glad Wegmans had your favorite coffee creamer in stock, or you got a really nice photo of Stewart Park at sunset. It all counts.
Now, let’s take a look back at 2021 from Ithaca’s perspective…
January
The year kicked off with change. Ithaca Police Chief Dennis Nayor announced his intent to retire in the spring and a handful of longtime Council and Legislature members announced they would not be running for re-election. The superintendent of Ithaca City School District Luvelle Brown also resigned but reversed his decision a few weeks later. Leslie Schill and Veronica Pillar announced they would be running for Anna Kelles’ seat on County Legislature in a special election after Kelles joined the State Assembly. The Health Department was also working hard in the new year to organize vaccination clinics for eligible people in the county.
February
As vaccines became available to wider groups of people, the county struggled with getting enough supply to meet the demand. However, health officials and experts continued to hold COVID Office Hours to answer questions about the vaccine. By the middle of the month, more than 6,700 people had been vaccinated. The Country Club of Ithaca was bought by Sean and Jennifer Whittaker, who changed the name to RaNic and opened it to the public.
March
Ithaca College announced plans to cut 116 positions, three departments and 17 undergraduate programs in accordance with its newly adopted “Shape of the College” plan. Schill won the special election for County Legislature, and the city hired Luis Aguirre-Torres as the first-ever sustainability director to help the city implement the Green New Deal. However, March was really the month of Reimagining Public Safety. Then County Administrator Jason Molino and Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick announced a collaborative approach to revamp the Ithaca Police Department and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Much discussion and debate (and accusations of union busting) followed but ultimately both the Common Council and County Legislature approved the plan by the end of the month.
April
Cornell kicked off the month by announcing students would be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus for the fall semester. Meanwhile, the 45% of the county had received a first dose of the vaccine by early April — things were looking up! As vaccination numbers grew, restrictions began to loosen. The county also conducted its one millionth COVID test, which is more than some states had tested at that point. The Tioga Street post office reached an agreement with the town of Ithaca to remain at its downtown location for at least the next five years. County Administrator Jason Molino announced he would be leaving his position in May to find a better work-life balance in Livingston County after leading the way through the pandemic since March 2020. The month ended with a rare (these days) celebratory ceremony by the Health Department to recognize 50,000 vaccinations administered in Tompkins County.
May
More progress was made on the Reimagining Police Initiative, as both the city and county began working on establishing the Community Justice Center and the Sheriff’s Office and IPD announced they would be making changes to SWAT and CINT (critical incident negotiations team) in response to public conversations. The city began talking publicly about restructuring the city government, replacing the current mayor-council form of government with a city manager-council government, plus a mayor. Lisa Holmes, a then deputy county administrator, was named interim county administration after Molino’s departure. Work also got started in the city on deciding the fate of Inlet Island, as three developers vied for the opportunity to build. City voters approved ICSD’s $145 million budget and elected incumbents Nicole LaFave and Moira Lang and newcomer Kelly Evans to the Board of Education.
June
As people got vaccinated, restrictions loosened and businesses opened back up, Ithaca, along with the rest of the country, saw a labor shortage and businesses struggled to find enough employees. And speaking of vaccinations, we found out at a COVID Town Hall that Tompkins County had the second highest vaccination rate in the state, with the “Ithaca area” (nobody really seemed to know what that meant) ranking fifth best in the country. At one point in June, there were only eight active COVID cases in the entire county. Good times. The county solicited ideas on how to spend the $20 million they received from the federal government as COVID relief, and the city named former alderperson Eric Rosario as the lead of the Reimagining Public Safety task force. Also, for some reason, every time it got hot people got violent, so the city started seeing an uptick in violence as the weather warmed up.
July
The local state of emergency was lifted by the Health Department as COVID cases dropped like a rock in early summer. After some damage early on this month due to intense wind during storms, Stewart Park was able to pull off its centennial celebration. Plus, the Tompkins County Public Library fully opened back up for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Hooray, normalcy! The presidents of both Ithaca College and Tompkins Cortland Community College announced their resignations this month within days of one another. With so few COVID cases to worry about, people turned their attention to what seemed to be a pretty substantial uptick in violent crime. Statistically, that didn’t turn out to be all that true, but the barrage of press releases about shootings and stabbings definitely made people feel uneasy. The Community Justice Center continues to move forward in July, with the job listings for a director and data analyst officially posted.
August
Normalcy, we hardly knew ye. Cases start trending upward again (hello, delta variant) and Cornell and Ithaca College require masks on campus, while the Health Department reports the first COVID death since April and issues a health advisory to encourage mask wearing indoors. Despite that, ICSD (to the relief of many students and parents alike) said they planned to have all in-person classes for the upcoming school year, eliminating hybrid learning completely. The stormy, hot weather led to an increase in harmful algal blooms on Cayuga Lake, and people were encouraged to be careful while swimming. Businesses continued to shift and change as mask policies did the same — some required masks just for the unvaccinated, some required them for everyone, and some wanted to lose the masks altogether. Cornell grad (and Lansing native) won an Olympic medal in Tokyo for wrestling, which was exciting. Ithaca Tenants Union proposed legislation to protect tenants from eviction, which the Planning and Economic Development Committee took on and began working on. Alderperson Stephen Smith announced his resignation, as he and his wife moved out of town.
September
Concern continued to grow around COVID again, and parents showed up to Board of Education meetings expressing concern about their younger children who couldn’t be vaccinated yet. Cases continued to skyrocket, with the county setting records (for now) on a seemingly daily basis for daily positive cases and overall total cases. However, due to high vaccination rates, severe disease continued to remain low. In more exciting news, Ithaca College announced the 2022 Cortaca Jug game would be held at Yankee Stadium — Bronx Bombers, am I right? The Planning Board approved a massive 321-unit apartment complex on E State Street, as part of the city’s effort to add more housing. Further in that vein, ground was broken on the conference center and affordable housing building that will be part of the Green Street garage project.
October
Boosters started becoming the talk of the town. As the delta variant spread rapidly, the Health Department encouraged eligible individuals to get boosted to better prevent severe disease as cases continued to rise. The leadership at the Farmers Market, and their architects, met with the Planning Board to discuss the redesign of the parking lot (goodbye gravel) and the new winterized building. Apple Harvest Festival returned with one of its biggest crowds ever — not even the delta variant could keep Ithacans from their apple cider donuts. A Cornell junior, Patrick Mehler, was announced as the fourth ward replacement for Stephen Smith. Tompkins County received $1.75 million from the state’s opioid lawsuit against drug companies blamed for the opioid epidemic. The conversation around Good Cause Eviction legislation continued and grew more heated as landlords and tenants voice their opinions at meetings.
November
The Arthaus building opened for tenancy along the inlet, with 123 affordable units, 40 of which are dedicated to chronically unhoused youth ages 18-24. And in more good news, Ithaca became the first city in the United States to try and electrify all its buildings when the Common Council approved a plan that would see all 6,000 of the city’s buildings electrified. The Health Department turned its vaccine focus to kids, as the CDC authorized emergency use of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for individuals 5-11. Election results were tight in the District 8 County Legislature race, coming down to 20 votes between incumbent Mike Lane and Tom Corey. After an automatic recount, Lane won by just eight votes. Four new legislators, Travis Brooks, Veronica Pillar, Randy Brown and Greg Mezey were also elected, with the rest of the incumbents retaining their seats. Four new faces will also join Council, as Phoebe Brown, Jeffrey Barken, Jorge DeFendini and Robert Cantelmo all won their races.
December
Residents showed up (virtually) in droves to a public hearing about the town of Ithaca’s legislation to limit short-term rentals. People started throwing their hats in the ring for congress and state senate, despite the new district lines not yet being established. After 10 years without a contract, the city and police union finally came to an agreement that will run through the end of 2024. In other police news, Monalita Smiley was hired as the project director of the Community Justice Center, and will begin her role this month. The city of Ithaca also announced a guaranteed income project in collaboration with Mayors for Guaranteed Income that will see 110 caregivers in Ithaca receive $450 monthly for a year. The Good Cause Eviction legislation was put on pause as the city awaits a decision from the attorney general regarding similar legislation in Beacon, New York. It was this month that the latest variant, omicron, appeared in Tompkins County. The Health Department continued to encourage vaccination and boosters to protect against severe illness. Cases surged to their highest numbers ever, hitting over 2,600 at some point. Cornell entered alert level red for the first time, and things got pretty bad.
