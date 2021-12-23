ITHACA, NY -- This year, Ithaca turned 200 years old — on March 16, 1821, an act was signed by Gov. DeWitt Clinton officially establishing the town of Ithaca. The town was part of many different counties over the course of its early history after white settlers arrived, but it became progressively part of smaller and smaller political units until it ended up in Tompkins County. Initially, it was part of the town of Ulysses, where Trumansburg and Taughannock Falls are. However, Ithaca was the main part of that town and in 1821 it gained its own township.
(Editor’s note: While this is a story about the 200-year history of the town of Ithaca, it cannot go without mentioning that this land was inhabited by the Cayuga people, one of the Five Nations of the Haudenosaunee, for thousands of years prior to white settlement.)
Town historian David George said that at the time of its founding, Ithaca was a lot wilder than it is now, with more of a pioneer-type population. Turnpikes and roads were just beginning to take shape, connecting Ithaca to places like Dryden, Etna, Owego and Geneva.
“To go from Owego to Ithaca on the turnpike would take you eight hours on a stagecoach,” George said. “The same trip now would take 41 minutes by car.”
He said that at the time of its founding, Ithaca was essentially the wild west.
“Now we think of Tombstone, Arizona and the OK Corral, but at the time, that was Ithaca,” he said. “It was hard to get here and when you did get here, it was the frontier.”
He said that even though many of the people running the town in its early years were well-educated and could operate the town professionally, there were still remnants of those more wild times.
For instance, George tells the story of the town’s only public hanging in 1832. A man was to be executed for the murder of his wife on Feb. 2, 1832. The hanging was scheduled to take place near Fall Creek.
“It’s the kind of thing you see in the wild west movies,” George said. “The town gets all excited about the town hanging. It’s their entertainment.”
George said there were thousands of spectators present, with many arriving the previous day and camping out overnight. The body of the executed was then stolen the next night.
“That story stood out to me,” George said. “People were showing up for hanging, riding stagecoaches and steam ships. So the Ithaca of those days was certainly different from the Ithaca of today.”
The town’s earliest days
In 1825, the Erie Canal was finished, which proved to be a major boost for Ithaca, providing access to other cities through the lake and canal system.
“The population increased, and it was a pretty big event,” George said.
In the early to mid-1830s, a survey was done to look at industry at early Ithaca. There were 36 “mechanical establishments,” 12 tanners, 31 boot and shoemakers, 13 tailors, 46 carpenters, 26 blacksmiths, 12 harness makers, 17 coach and wagon makers, 11 silversmiths, five gunsmiths, 12 copper and tinsmiths, seven millers, seven bakers, four plow makers, six stonecutters, six boat makers, and the list goes on and on.
The man who did the survey was named Solomon Southwick, and he said there were also two bookstores, 23 dry goods stores, two hardware stores, three jewelers, three druggists, 16 grocers, and a total of 49 “trading establishments” doing business successfully. Southwick also looked at the mills in town, such as a paper mill, flouring mill, machine mill and others, many owned by familiar names such as Ezra Cornell and J. S. Beebe. There were plow manufacturers, machine foundries, woolen factories and a few hotels. Southwick makes particular note of the grandeur of the Clinton House, which still stands as a multi-use building in downtown Ithaca today.
It’s worth noting that the histories of the city of Ithaca and the town of Ithaca are largely intertwined, especially early on. Back at the beginning of the town’s history, what’s now known as the city of Ithaca was part of the town. However, even back then it was distinctly called “the village,” and much like today, it was the busiest, most commercial part of town. The city of Ithaca didn’t become a separate entity until 1888.
In 1894, there were 6,101 people living in Ithaca, split pretty evenly between men and women.
Significant events
In 1865, one of the biggest things to ever happen to Ithaca occurred — Cornell University was founded by Ezra Cornell and Andrew Dickson White. George quoted a book that called the founding of Cornell “profoundly significant to the life of Ithaca.” The university is credited with the introduction of a more cosmopolitan atmosphere to the mostly rural town. There was an influx of newcomers with new ideas, and the arrival of internationally known poets, doctors, lawyers, architects and scientists.
“I would say that’s something today that people notice — that Ithaca is a very unusual small town in that it has many of the cultural opportunities and resources and diversity that you usually find only in a big city,” George said. “So that’s something that makes Ithaca special.”
George also notes a couple economic panics and depressions as impactful moments of Ithacan history, particularly in 1837 when the economy dropped, causing tough times for Ithaca businesses. Additionally, in 1873 there was an economic panic that bankrupted Ezra Cornell, followed by a five-year economic depression.
In 1880, the Ithaca Gun Company was founded, which produced the favorite gun of famed sharpshooter Annie Oakley.
In 1892, the Ithaca Conservatory of Music was founded, which later became Ithaca College.
Perhaps a lesser-known invention from Ithaca is the ice cream sundae. Supposedly, on April 3, 1892, a Sunday, Rev. John Scott paid his usual visit to the Platt & Colt Pharmacy in Ithaca. Shop owner Chester C. Platt was the treasurer for the church and met often with the reverend for conversation after Sunday services. On that particular day, Platt asked his fountain clerk for two bowls of vanilla ice cream. He then topped each with cherry syrup and a candied cherry. The treat was so popular with the two men, they decided to name it for the day it was created, giving birth to the first “cherry Sunday.”
In 1907, the Frontenac steamship boat burned up which symbolized the end of the steamship era and the end of Cayuga Lake as a transportation vehicle. The Frontenac, built in 1870, was the largest steamboat to ever operate on Cayuga Lake. It was 135 feet long, and as many as 350 passengers could be accommodated. On July 26, 1907, a special excursion kept the Frontenac overnight at Cayuga Landing. There were about 60 passengers on board when the boat caught fire at about 1 p.m. The boat’s captain tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire as passengers began putting on life preservers. The water was only about four feet deep, but strong gales and large waves made it difficult for women in large skirts to paddle or swim toward shore. The boat eventually grounded on the eastern shore, and five women and two children died in the accident. Steamboat travel came to an end shortly thereafter.
Interesting residents
For a small town in upstate New York, Ithaca has had its fair share of interesting folks call it home, often drawn in by opportunity at the colleges. Carl Sagan, E. B. White and Vladimir Nabokov are some of the most well-known. But outside of those brought here to teach or study at Cornell, some of Ithaca’s earliest residents have interesting stories of their own.
George cites the Treman family as one of the most important residents of Ithaca and Tompkins County. Abner Treman was a captain with the Continental Army during the American Revolution. He received a 600-acre lot in 1791 in the Central New York Military Tract. It was crossed by two creeks on the west side of Cayuga Lake and proved to be a good place for a mill. Members of the Treman family established a hardware business in 1857. Other members were among the organizers of the Ithaca Gas Light Company and Ithaca Water Works. Robert H. Treman State Park is located in the town, donated by Robert and Laura Treman for the creation of the first state park in the Ithaca area.
One of the Tremans also married silent movie star Irene Castle.
“She was the most famous movie star in Ithaca,” George said. “That couple probably made quite a splash at the time.”
Andrew DeWitt Bruyn held many jobs in the town of Ithaca in its early years, including justice of the peace, representative of the New York State Assembly, a trustee of Ithaca, president of the village, county supervisor, judge, and congressman in the United States Congress. George tells the story of the young congressman being carried into Congress while he was ailing to make a tie-breaking vote, shortly before his death. Bruyn had originally been convinced to come to Ithaca by his cousin, Gen. Simeon DeWitt, one of the founders of Ithaca.
Despite the many changes in Ithaca over the past 200 years, George attributes Ithaca’s longevity to something that’s been here almost since the beginning — Cornell University.
“It’s the major player in Ithaca, a major employer in Ithaca,” he said. “It makes the ups and downs in the economy have less of an impact on Ithaca so the town can make it through tough times more easily than other places. Education is a pretty steady business.”
These days, the town of Ithaca is home to over 22,000 people. Parts of Cornell University remain in the town, as well as Ithaca College. Buttermilk State Park has joined Treman State Park as a place of natural beauty for residents to enjoy. The town works to regulate short-term rentals as visitors come to Ithaca to enjoy the lake. The more industrious days of the 1820s are gone, and education and healthcare are now the biggest employers locally. A lot has changed in the 200 years since the town’s rough and tumble beginnings, but many of the things that brought people to Ithaca back then — opportunity, culture and natural beauty — remain.
