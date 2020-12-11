ITHACA, NY -- The 200 block of S. Cayuga Street in Ithaca will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Southbound traffic on S. Cayuga intending to head toward Clinton Street will be diverted west onto W. State Street to S. Geneva.
Crews will be working to repair a water valve from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. For additional information contact: Matt Sledjeski or Scott Gibson, DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
