On Wednesday at around 9:48 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of East Green Street for a report of a dispute between a TCAT bus driver and two passengers on the bus.It was also reported that the two passengers were fleeing from the area, westbound, with the TCAT driver following them.
A short time later Officers located the TCAT driver on West Green Street. The driver reported that he had asked two intoxicated and belligerent passengers to get off the bus due to a disruption they were causing.The driver then stated that when both passengers were getting off the bus that one of the passengers punched him in the face, with the other then spitting on him.
Using descriptions provided by the victim, both suspects were located nearby and detained by Ithaca Police Officers.Upon the completion of this investigation, the following were both were charged with Harassment in the 2nd Degree in violation of Section 240.26, Subdivision 1, of the New York State Penal Law.
44 year old Terence Johnson of Ithaca was charged with Harassment 2nd Degree for punching the victim in the face.
22 year old Umeek Adams of Ithaca was charged with Harassment 2nd Degree for spitting on the victim.
Both defendants were released on appearance tickets with a return date to the Ithaca City Court on Thursday.
Any witnesses to this incident, especially those riding TCAT Bus #30 on 09-07-22 around 9:48 p.m., are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible via any of the following means.
- Police Dispatch:607-272-3245
- Police Administration:607-272-9973
- Police Tipline:607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
