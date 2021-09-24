ITHACA, NY -- Joseph Esposito, 35, and Ronald Snyder, 41, both of Ithaca were charged for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery on Aug. 29 at the Speedway Gas Station. Esposito was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and Snyder was charged with robbery in the first degree. Police say there could be additional charges filed at a later date.
Snyder and Esposito are currently incarcerated on related charges and remain in custody. Both of the weapons used, and the vehicle that was stolen during the robbery have been recovered, according to police.
Original report:
Two people stole a taxi from a gas station in Ithaca on Aug. 29 after threatening the driver with a rifle. Ithaca police responded to the Speedway at 366 Elmira Rd. at 2:43 a.m. and found that two suspects approached the taxi driver in the parking lot. According to police, one pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the driver and demanded the keys to the taxi.
The suspects then fled the scene and headed south on Elmira Road. The taxi was discovered a short time later abandoned in Schuyler County, police said.
