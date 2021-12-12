ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police arrested Troy S. Washington, 18, from a residence on Graham Road on Dec. 10. Washington was charged with attempted murder in the second degree for his alleged involvement in the Dec. 6 shooting in front of the Five Guys on Elmira Road in Ithaca. The victim was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the face.
Washington was arraigned before Ithaca City Court Judge Wallace and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $100,000 bail.
