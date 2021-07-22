ITHACA, NY -- A 14-year-old girl was killed and a 13-year-old girl injured after a man allegedly hit them while driving drunk.
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1400 block of Trumansburg Road in the town of Ithaca for a report of a car/pedestrian crash at 6:24 p.m. on July 21. When they arrived they found the two girls who had been hit, and deputies were told the vehicle had fled the scene. Deputies located a car grill with a Volvo emblem at the scene and immediately put out information to surrounding law enforcement agencies that the fleeing vehicle was possibly a Volvo. Both girls were transported to Cayuga Medical Center.
At 6:40 p.m., the dispatch center received a call from a local tow company that the tow truck operator just witnessed a grey Volvo with a smashed windshield drive by the Ithaca Police Department. A few minutes later, Ithaca Police officers located the vehicle on Danby Road. Deputies responded and interviewed the driver, who was identified as Robert J. Defelice, 37, of Ithaca. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Defelice was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested.
Shortly after, deputies were informed that the 14-year-old had died from her injuries. The 13-year-old sustained a broken arm and is in stable condition.
Defelice was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and vehicular manslaughter in the second degree. He was arraigned and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail with no bail.
