ITHACA, NY -- t’s time once again for the Community Arts Partnership’s annual “Spring Writes Literary Festival”!
Now in its 13th year, the Festival includes over 40 free virtual events featuring over 100 local and regional writers. There are 25 literary themed panels, readings and performances scheduled from May 5-16, three additional community events in late May and June, and 13 writing workshops taking place from late May through November. The Festival’s line-up was juried from an open call for proposals, and curated by this year’s Artistic Director Jennifer Tennant.
There is something for everyone. Plenty of poetry, prose, and creative non-fiction readings, interesting and informative panel discussions on book craft, an open mic for poetry and prose sponsored by the Tompkins County Public Library, multiple play readings by area playwrights, a fun session of Literary Jeopardy, a night of curated storytelling, screenings of community generated films, a “Black As…Trivia” competition, social justice themed events, the launch of a poetry club by the current Tompkins County Poet Laureate, a zine making workshop, “Writing for Latinx Writers,” readings by Ithaca College Writing Seniors, a cartooning workshop, and so much more!
To find the full schedule, writer bios, and registration links, visit SpringWrites.org
A 2020 attendee wrote to CAP to say: “This was my first year attending Spring Writes Literary Festival events and I was completely unprepared for how powerful an experience it would be. We are so fortunate that we have such amazing artists in our community that so generously share their stories and their expertise!” We agree!
The Spring Writes Literary Festival is a program of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County (CAP). The Festival got its start in 2009 from a desire to shine a light on the abundance of literary talent across the Finger Lakes Region, and bring writers and audiences together. Since then, it has grown from 12 events that first year, to over 40. In 2020, the Festival shifted to100% virtual, and that will continue for this year’s Festival.
Robin Schwartz, CAP Program and Grant Director says “Although 2020’s festival was cancelled in May and was rescheduled as entirely virtual in November, it worked out remarkably well. Attendance was up 40% because people could now zoom with us from anywhere in the world! We will continue with virtual events for all of CAP’s programs, even when we resume live events - we’ll do both!”
“The impact on our writing community is also strong. There is a groundswell of writers who want to participate, to help plan and organize events, and to get even more writers on board” says Robin. “Writers often work in isolation, so the excitement generated by bringing the writing community together with each other and audiences is palpable. There is an excitement at these events, which was definitely enhanced this past year by people craving not only excellent literary programming, but also community connections.”
The Spring Writes Literary Festival is supported with grant funding from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), and Poets & Writers. We thank our 2021 Sponsors: Ithaca College, CFCU Community Credit Union, M&T Bank, the Marriott in Ithaca, Odyssey Bookstore, and Wegmans. We thank our media sponsors: WITH -FM 90.1 and WSKG Public Media.
