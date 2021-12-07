ITHACA, NY -- The City of Ithaca will be launching the Ithaca Guaranteed Income program in collaboration with Mayors for Guaranteed Income, Ithaca Eviction/Displacement Defense Project and the Human Services Coalition, among others. The program will give 110 caregivers in Ithaca $450 per month. Caregivers is defined broadly as someone who is not paid to provide primary care to children, elderly persons or disabled adults. Additionally, the household income for the caregiver must be 80% of the area median income or less. The breaks down to the following:
Household of 1: $50,200
Household of 2: $57,400
Household of 3: $64,550
Household of 4: $71,700
Household of 5: $77,450
Household of 6: $83,200
Household of 7: $88,950
Household of 8: $94,750
The program is a research pilot program, with the University of Pennsylvania Center of Guaranteed Income Research providing research support. The center will be in touch with the 110 recipients throughout the duration of the 12-month pilot. Funding will come from the Mayors for Guaranteed Income, according to Alderperson Laura Lewis at the Dec. 1 Common Council meeting.
“There is not an impact for city taxpayers, aside from a very positive impact, I believe,” she said.
She clarified that the reason the program is open to people at 80% of the area median income and below is so that it serves the most vulnerable people in the community.
Mayor Svante Myrick added that there’s also a benefits cliff that people who receive other forms of government assistance have to be aware of, as adding $450 of income a month could cause them to lose other benefits.
“What we’re thinking is if you’re at 80% [area median income] and you’re living in the city of Ithaca, you’re struggling,” he said. “If you’re at 80% [area median income[ and taking care of someone, a child, a parent, someone with a disability, you’re struggling mightily. And you may not qualify for some of those other mainstream benefits. I think it’s pretty well targeted to help folks who are being squeezed out of our community.”
Alderperson Cynthia Brock expressed concern about the benefits cliff, and said she’s worried that it means there are groups of people who are the most vulnerable who won’t be eligible because of it.
“This is a pilot project and I support it entirely, but I’m sensitive to that feeling of frustration,” she said.
Myrick said that he anticipates the majority of participants will be below that 80% threshold.
“I know for folks who are making $39,000 a year and have a child or two, every day is terrifying,” he said.
Myrick also said the program will make it possible “not only to change the lives of this test group but adding to the growing mountain of evidence that this is a form of benefit that should be replicated nationwide.”
He added that it will cut down on poverty and reduce the traumatic effects of poverty.
“It helps people go back to school, stay in schools, get better jobs, do better at their jobs,” he said. “The evidence is mounting and I think the study the UPenn researchers will be doing while we do the Ithaca Guaranteed Income Program will demonstrate that it works.”
The application will only be open Dec. 10-17. Applications open at 9 a.m. Dec. 10 at https://hsctc.org/igi/.
