ITHACA, NY -- Located at the head of Cayuga Lake, Ithaca is blessed with a waterfront municipal park that has served as a public recreation hub for a hundred years. Stewart Park was recognized in Ithaca Times’ ‘Best Of’ poll last fall as the Best Place for a Birthday Party, but it should also have been recognized as the best place to lower your blood pressure, for there is no better balm for one’s soul than to stand near one of the park’s historic structures and look north up the length of the lake.
This year marks Stewart Park’s centennial as a public park, and Friends of Stewart Park (FSP) is celebrating the occasion with a year-long series of virtual and in-person programs, headlined by a 100th Birthday Bash on Fourth of July weekend. Events include music, theater and recreation events in the park, as well as virtual presentations. Also planned is an exhibit celebrating the park at the Tompkins Center for History and Culture on the Commons, sponsored by Tompkins Trust Company.
In addition to the Birthday Bash in July, upcoming programs include The Many Lives of Stewart Park: Past & Present with Manning, Wharton Studio Museum Executive Director Diana Riesman and Historic Ithaca Executive Director Susan Holland on March 31 at 7 p.m.; Boys & Girls in the Boat: Ithaca’s History of Competitive Rowing on April 28 at 7 p.m.; A Stewart Park Revitalization Plan Public Meeting on May 26 at 7 p.m.; and The Trees of Stewart Park and Renwick Wildwood with City Forester Jeanne Grace and Cornell Botanic Garden Natural Areas Steward Jules Ginenthal on June 23 at 6:30 p.m., which may be in person if public safety guidelines allow at that time.
Once the location of small fishing and hunting encampments of the Cayuga Nation, the park’s history as a recreation venue began in the 1890s as a privately-owned amusement park. Accessible by trolley from downtown, it was known as Renwick Park, and was, for about 15 years, wildly popular, especially on weekends. There was a pier for steamboat excursions on the lake, and many of the buildings in the park today, including the Picnic Pavillion, Wharton Building and Cascadilla Boathouse, date from this era.
Stewart Park, like much of downtown Ithaca, is reclaimed wetland. And so, as with most development at the waterfront, the building of Renwick Park required fill for the swampy land. Innumerable wagon loads of gravel and soil were hauled from the gravel bank near where the high school and Lake View Cemetery are today.
By the 1910s, interest had been declining in the park and the trolley, often attributed to the dramatic surge of automobile ownership, and the park owners leased a 45-acre portion of the property, including several buildings, to the Wharton Brothers movie studio in 1915. The Whartons made numerous silent films in Ithaca before moving out to Hollywood in 1919.
In those days, movies had an enticing whiff of disrepute, no doubt the legacy of the general notoriety of theater people. While the studio was in operation, there was a steady stream of stars that came to town and stayed for various lengths of time while filming, including Lionel Barrymore, Pearl White and Irene Castle. The studio used local venues — the park grounds, Cayuga Lake, Cornell University and downtown Ithaca — as open-air sets.
It was after the studio left that Ithaca Mayor Edwin C. Stewart led the initiative of making the area a municipal park. Support for the idea was widespread and enthusiastic, but it wasn’t until 1921 that the city purchased the park. Ithaca’s population had doubled in the preceding years, and the city was modernizing quickly. By then there were telephones, electric street lighting, streetcars, two railroad lines, a hospital, movie theaters, an airport, a sewer system, a department store and automobiles. Streets were being paved, there were paid firefighters, water was a public utility and Cornell University had grown to 5,000 students.
Of course, the City of Ithaca still had one foot planted squarely in the 19th century a hundred years ago. More than half of the city’s roads were still dirt, and you were just as likely to see a horse-drawn vehicle as an automobile on any given roadway. There were two overnight trains with sleeper cars to New York City, but people still raised chickens and rabbits in town, and there remained hundreds of private wells and outdoor privies within city limits. The Ithaca City Police blotter in 1921 tells of instances of officers escorting undesirables to the county line. Dozens of Civil War veterans still lived in the county.
Excitement about the park ran high, but tragically, Mayor Stewart died just three weeks before it was formally opened. It was decided to rename the park in his honor. The inauguration ceremony officially took place on July 4, 1921, on a gloriously sunny summer day. It was an eventful weekend — Jack Dempsey knocked out Georges Carpentier in the Fight of the Century, and American Bill Tilden won the singles title at Wimbledon.
Renovations and accretions to the park, including the Cascadilla Boathouse, continued through the 1920s. The Cayuga Bird Club has a history of protecting and creating bird habitats in the property before it was Stewart Park, and in 1927, the club funded the construction of the Fuertes Bird Sanctuary, a pond encircled by shrubs and trees, found in the northwestern corner of the park at the junction of Fall Creek and Cayuga Lake. In 1934, the stone Fuertes Overlook was built, in part as a Civilian Conservation Corps project. Both features were named after Louis A. Fuertes, a former Cayuga Bird Club president, after he was killed when his car was hit by a train at a grade crossing in 1927. The overlook has enjoyed recent restoration through efforts organized by FSP, and gardens of native bird and pollinator-friendly species have been planted on both sides of the structure. This portion of the park is the last remnant of what the floor of the valley at the head of the lake once looked like — an old growth floodplain forest.
In July 1935, natural disaster struck Ithaca. Tompkins County received more than eight inches of rain in less than 12 hours, and as Cayuga Lake rose four-and-a-half feet above its normal level, a terrible flood ravaged the area. The park grounds were completely submerged, as were large swaths of the North and West Ends of Ithaca. This was the time of the New Deal, and after the flood waters subsided, the Newman Golf Course was built and extensive work was done in Stewart Park with Works Progress Administration funds and CCC workers, including raising large areas of land by as much as four feet to reduce the chances of future flooding.
Many Ithacans have fond memories of swimming, picnicking and playing in Stewart Park throughout the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. At various times, the park has been home to a zoo, a swimming beach and a skating pond. Lake swimming at Stewart Park ended in 1964, and bringing swimming back is a frequent topic of conversation on social media. While restoring swimming was considered in the Stewart Park Rehabilitation Action Plan in 2009, it was ultimately decided that it would be impractical, expensive and very temporary at best.
Since the end of the last ice age, four creeks empty into the lake through what is now Ithaca, bringing sediments, clay and silt, especially in spring and after rains. Sediment accumulation increased dramatically after European settlement, with agricultural runoff, forest clearing and land development.
The extensive marshes that were once a feature of the valley, and that used to trap some of the sediments, have been filled, and the creeks have been channelized. Those sediments now flow directly into the lake, which frequently creates turbid water conditions and is creating a new shelf of soft sediment conducive to weed growth. Plants that once grew in the marshes that have been filled in are now slowly forming a new marsh just off the shore at Stewart Park. In addition, the south end of the lake is shallow, and has a floor of thick muck far out from shore. The major drop-off (to water over 100 feet deep) is about a mile up the lake from the park. Water depth does not reach even six feet until at least 600 feet from shore. In addition, the prevailing northerly winds tend to push debris down the lake to the south shore. In spite of the tantalizing proximity of Cayuga Lake, all these conditions taken together make swimming unlikely to return to Stewart Park.
From the 1970s through the ‘90s, as the park buildings aged and government budgets were slashed, wear and neglect on the park’s historic buildings became increasingly evident. After various efforts at restoration, FSP formed in 2011 to revitalize and rehabilitate the park for the benefit of Ithacans and visitors. Since then, there has been a public/private effort with FSP, the City of Ithaca and numerous other governmental entities on a host of projects large and small, including restoring the boathouse, carousel and picnic pavilion, revamping the landscape and playground, and upgrading maintenance. Through it all, and particularly with the development of the Cayuga Waterfront Trail, Stewart Park has been a favored venue for all manner of events, from the Ithaca Festival to the Reggae Fest to the staging of a world-record human peace sign.
The recent renovation of the park has had many partners, spearheaded by the energy, vision and fund-raising of the FSP. “We have had so much help from the city, private donors, County Tourism, the Chamber of Commerce and New York State. It’s been a team effort, and that theme of public and private partnership has been true since the earliest days of the park,” said Rick Manning, Executive Director of FSP. The result of over a decade of dedicated effort is that the park is indeed rejuvenated, and seems poised to enjoy another heyday.Mayor Svante Myrick serves as honorary chairperson of the Stewart Park Centennial. The 2021 celebrations kicked off in February with a virtual presentation — “Birds of Stewart Park,” with Dr. Stephen Kress, which was attended by hundreds of viewers, according to Janelle Alvstad-Mattson, FSP Communications Coordinator.
For all the latest news on the Stewart Park Centennial and to register for spring programming, or to learn more about Stewart Park and FSP, visit www.friendsofstewartpark.org or call 607-319-4766.
