ITHACA, NY -- The 100 block of College Avenue from Mitchell Street to Bool Street will be completely closed to through traffic from Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 7 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. while the a new water service is installed.
No interruptions to water service are expected. For additional information contact: Scott Gibson or Matt Sledjeski, DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
