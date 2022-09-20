2022-09-20_04-58-25.jpeg

The City of Ithaca has announced that there will be termination of water service on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, must east of the 5 Corners, on Tuesday, September 20. The work will begin at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to be finished by 3:30 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Flaggers will guide traffic in both directions through the area.

