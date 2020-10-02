ITHACA, N.Y. -- The Ithaca Police Department is seeking information about the burglary of Tompkins Trust Company at 701 W. Seneca St. The crime occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 27 after forcing entry into the building. Security footage shows a suspect who appears to be a tall, white male with a thin build driving a vehicle believed to be a 2018-2020 dark-colored Honda Civic.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or vehicle can reach the Ithaca police tip line at (607) 330-0000 or submit a tip anonymously at www.cityofithaca.org/idptips.
