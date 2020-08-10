Ithaca police department responded to report of shots fired at Stewart Park at around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.
According to IPD, the report stated that two individuals, presumably one male and female, were involved in a dispute that resulted in the male firing multiple shots into the nearby water before leaving the area. The individuals left the park in a tan or silver van shortly thereafter.
No injuries were reported related to this incident.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and there is no further information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.