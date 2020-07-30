Ithaca police department responded to a possible drowning by the Ithaca Farmer's Market at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police say they they came across a 58-year-old male being held on to by two bystanders in the water off the edge of the dock at Third St. near Ithaca's Farmer's Market.
The officers in conjunction with Bangs personnel and the bystanders lifted the man out of the water and onto the dock. The victim was then transported to the hospital, in critical condition.
This incident is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through the following means:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
