On Wednesday, August 31, at around 5:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to meet a concerned member of the community in the 700 Block of South Meadow Street who wished to report a male who made disturbing and threatening comments. It was reported that said male disclosed his intention to commit a mass killing of Cornell University Students and Ithaca Police Officers. The complainant also reported that the male made gestures indicating that he would use a rifle to commit said killings.
As this appeared to be a serious and imminent threat, an investigation was commenced, and the male suspect was identified as 28 year old Austin L. Schiller of Ithaca. Numerous attempts to locate Mr. Schiller during the evening and overnight hours were initially unsuccessful. However, on Thursday, September 1, at about 11:00 a.m., Schiller was located and arrested by Ithaca Police Officers without incident.
Schiller was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony Offense in violation of 490.20, Subdivision 1, of the New York State Penal Law. Schiller was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court by the Honorable Seth J. Peacock and eventually remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $50,000 Cash Bail, $50,000 Credit or 10% of a $50,000 Partially Secured Surety Bond.
At this time there are no other known threats to the City of Ithaca, Cornell University or any other local institution.
Any witnesses to this incident or those who may have recently interacted directly with Schiller are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible.
The Ithaca Police Department worked closely with the Cornell University Police during this investigation and would like to thank them for their assistance. No further information is being released at this time as the investigation into this matter is ongoing.
