Ithaca College will cut approximately 130 positions due to budget issues caused by decreased enrollment, according to reporting by student newspaper The Ithacan. The announcement was made at the Faculty Council meeting earlier this month.
There are 4,957 undergraduate students enrolled in the Fall 2020 semester, down from 5,852 in Fall 2019 and 6,101 in Fall 2018. To maintain the school’s 12:1 student:faculty ratio, it only needs 415 out of its 547 faculty members.
These cuts come after the school cut 167 staff positions due to the pandemic. Most of those layoffs came from the Office of Facilities and Dining Services. The school will analyze which departments bring the fewest students to the college to determine where cuts will be made, and cutting entire departments is not off the table; tenured faculty may lose their jobs as well.
