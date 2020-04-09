The Merriam-Webster website indicates that the term “influenza” first appeared in medical literature in 1743. It was used to specify the epidemic disease that in humans was marked by the sudden onset of fever, sore throat, fatigue, muscle aches, cough, and inflammation of the respiratory mucous membranes. The term was derived from the Latin “influential,” suggesting that this illness was caused by unfavorable astrological influences.
There have been a series of “flu epidemics” over time, the first major one in 1580 in Europe and the second in 1743, when the disease spread from Rome, Italy, to England. The disease became endemic (prevalent at a low level) in many countries and we began to talk about the mid-winter “flu season.” Early medical literature also attributed the cause to ill defined “miasmas ... the dark and noxious effluvium emanating from rotting matter, swamps, and the like.”
As medical science evolved, “the flu” became associated with a group of virus particles: the Orthomyxo viruses. It was recognized that different strains of this virus affected humans in different ways in regard to the severity of the symptoms and medical literature began to talk about “Influenza A, Influenza B, etc.” In 1889 there was an outbreak of epidemic proportions in Russia that threatened to become world-wide.
Then came the pandemic “Spanish Flu” of 1918. How this affected the residents of Tompkins County is described in Charley Githler’s article, “Outbreak: Ithaca And The 1918 Flu Epidemic” (Google it!). As Mr. Githler explained, local statistics about the effect of the flu virus in the various towns and villages of the county are hard to come by. This is complicated by the fact that many deaths from the flu virus result when the infection has concentrated in the lungs and the medical condition is then designated as “pneumonia.”
Through the first quarter of the 1900s, cemetery burial records noted among other things the cause of death. One must keep in mind that the entries were made by the cemetery Superintendent (or the Secretary of the Cemetery Association) who were medically untrained persons. They likely got the information, in we know not what form, from a local physician. A review of Grove Cemetery’s “Burial Book,” starting in 1889 (remember, that Russian epidemic), reveals no references to “the flu” as the cause of death until single entries in the years 1892 and 1894; and in those cases, the French medical term for influenza, “La Grippe,” was entered as the cause of death. For “Influenza” to appear we would have to wait until the single entry found in 1906. During all those years there are numerous death entries each year titled “pneumonia, pulmonary congestion, pleural pneumonia, congestion of the lungs, and pulmonary edema.”
October of 1918 was the high point of the Spanish Flu in Tompkins County. The Cornell campus was the “epicenter.” Mr. Githler’s research indicates that, “During October and November there were approximately 900 cases cared for, all being students in the university or in one of the government schools. There were 37 deaths.” For Tompkins County, a population then of 35,000, “between influenza and pneumonia, at least 140 died.”
The Grove Cemetery records for 1918 show eight interments listing cause of death as “Pneumonia” and one from “Influenza.” The Grove deaths are also consistent with the difference between the Spanish Flu and the Corona disease, where the former was deadlier to the young and the latter to the older population. Six of those who died from influenza or pneumonia in 1918 and were interred in Grove Cemetery were of the ages 15, 18 (two), 39, 49 and 57.
And now we have the “Novel Corona virus” and a full-blown pandemic. If my math is correct, the death rate for “the flu” in 1918 for Tompkins County was .001 percent, even though no schools or businesses were closed. What will be the “death rate” among the approximately 103,000 county residents today? In Ulysses, are we more “proximate” to each other today than they were in 1918? Best to put our faith in the prescribed “social distancing and sanitary measures” than to leave it to fate and the “influence of the stars.”
