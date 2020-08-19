The Ithaca Police Department said that it has noticed a "significant increase" in burglaries over the past month. In a report, they shared crime prevention tips with the community.
July also saw an increase of robberies, with the weekend of July 25 recording three in one weekend. Police suggest following these particular tips, to deter the potential home invasions:
Consider installing motion-sensor lighting around your house and/or business so that criminal actions are less likely to be concealed at nighttime.
Lock your doors when you are away, at night, and when you are asleep.
Consider investing in home security systems and/or cameras to monitor activity around your
house or business.
Trim shrubs and bushes that could provide concealment for a potential burglar.
Evaluate the security of your home or business; if you can easily enter through a window or non-
securable door, then so can a burglar. Take appropriate steps to correct that situation.
When you are away, consider placing lights on timers to give the appearance that you are home.
Be cautious about posting on social media when you are away and/or at an event. If you post
about where you are, it can be assumed that you are not at home.
Do not leave items of value outside your home that can easily be removed (bikes, tools, etc.)
If you are going away for an extended period, ask the post office to hold your mail and/or have a
neighbor pick up newspapers so that it does not appear that you are away. Also ask someone
to cut your grass and or shovel your walkway in the winter.
Coordinate with a trusted friend or neighbor to keep an eye on your house or business when you
are away and similarly all suspicious activity should be reported to the police.
IPD suggests that by following these tips, residents may, at the least, acquire some peace of mind.
