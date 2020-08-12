Ithaca Police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Village of Endicott around 8:45 a.m. on Monday.
In a subsequent investigation Gregory Desamours and Sarah Arsenault were identified as being in illegal possession of the stolen vehicle.
Both Desamours and Arsenault were charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree and arraigned before Judge Wallace.
Desamours was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail, and Arsenault was released on her own recognizance pending further court action.
