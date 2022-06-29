The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a burglary at the K&H Redemption Center at 900 West State Street that occurred the evening of Tuesday, June 28.
A witness called the police after seeing a white male wearing a mask fleeing the location. Upon their arrival at approximately 9:30 p.m. police found that the suspect was no longer on scene but discovered signs of forced entry and evidence of a cash register being forced open. An undisclosed amount of cash was missing. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.