TOMPKINS COUNTY– The Mental Health Association in Tompkins County will begin offering limited internet use starting Monday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays) at the Jenkins Training and Education Center
The MHA said that they will be opening computers to people who need them for one hour per day per person. The center is allowing time for people to check things such as email, work on resumes and job applications, complete necessary paperwork for housing and benefits, and stay current with local, state, and national events. Computer access is by appointment only, MHA said.
The Jenkins Training and Education Center is located at 301 South Geneva Street, Suite 110 (basement level) and is handicap accessible. Please call 607-277-7337 during office hours (M,W,Th 9 a.m.-2 p.m.), to reserve a time slot. At this time, walk-ins are not permitted. Questions about the offer can also be forwarded to the above number.
To maintain social distancing, only one person per computer will be allowed. Anyone accompanying you will have to wait outside the building. You must complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and wear a surgical mask (provided) for the duration (the entire time) that you are working on the computer and within the Center. All computers and work areas will be sanitized by a staff member after each use.
