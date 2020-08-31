The Ithaca Fire Department’s Rope Rescue Team retrieved an injured person from First Dam on Saturday afternoon
The Rescue crew was dispatched after receiving reports that someone had been injured at the popular and unofficial swimming area while jumping to a rock platform, said Ithaca Fire Department. The 30-foot damn near Giles Street has been the scene of many rescues this summer.
Ithaca Firefighters used a ladder to get the i17-year old injured male down from the platform before attending to his injuries, said IFD. He was then loaded into a rescue basket and taken up and out of the steep ravine. Bangs Paramedics treated the patient and transported him to an area hospital.
