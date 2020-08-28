In a letter to students on Aug. 18, Ithaca College President Shirley Collado announced a fully-online fall semester for students at the college due to the coronavirus. While some lamented the lost in-person semester and braced for another at home, others quickly sought housing in Ithaca with the friends they would have otherwise roomed with on campus.
Grace Isaksen, a sophomore at the college, said she was initially disappointed when she heard the announcement from Collado. She said she wanted to spend time with her recently formed friend group, something she’d missed during the spring. As an athletic training major, Isaksen also said she was concerned about another round of virtual classes, which did not provide the same level of engagement as in-person courses.
“I had just met all these great new people,” she said. “I had to spend one semester away from them in the spring, and I was really looking forward to going back in the fall. … A lot of [athletic training] classes are in the clinic, and I'm just a little worried about having to do them online again.”
In her announcement, Collado stated that residence halls will be closed and the majority of classes will be online, with the exception of some health science majors, including senior Occupation Therapy majors and junior and senior athletic training majors.
“I am writing to assure you that while the delivery of our student experience will be different in the fall, it will be no less meaningful,” stated the email. “We remain committed to delivering opportunities for student engagement in innovative ways that ensure our connections as members of the Ithaca College community remain strong, despite our physical distance.”
But some students are not as convinced. Isaksen said that living at home in Glennville, New York was not an ideal academic setting, as both her parents and three sisters were working from home. Moving to an off campus apartment with three other friends would provide her more freedom and space to focus on her work.
“There's a lot going on [at home],” she said. “It's [about] being around [my friends] because they have become so important in my life so quickly and I don't want to be apart from them.”
Jenni Pitts, Isaksen’s potential to-be housemate, was also discouraged, as well as unsurprised, by the college’s announcement. She said she thought it was the best decision in the interest of students’ and faculty’s health and safety. Like Isaksen, Pitts said she thinks moving to Ithaca will allow her room for comfort and structure because she will be surrounded by students — how it would have been on campus. As members of the volleyball team, Pitts and Isaksen would also be able to socially distance with their upperclassmen teammates who signed leases months previously.
“After dealing with the spring semester and my summer classes online in my house, I think that I just need a change of scenery,” Pitts said. “I think that would be very good for my mental health. … Even for academics, I think that I would love to have people near me that are going through the same thing I am, like scheduling things for classes and trying to get workouts in.”
For Jason Langford, a sophomore at the college, online classes were already a reality before Collado’s Aug. 18 announcement. His home state, Georgia, first appeared on Governor Andrew Cuomo’s required quarantine list in June and has not been removed since. As a result, Langford wouldn’t have been able to live or study on campus if the college had reopened, per Collado’s email on July 17.
Of the college’s decision to shift to remote learning for another semester, Langford said he was not shocked but disheartened, even as he knew an in-person semester was regardless beyond his grasp.
“I knew it was coming eventually, I just didn't know when,” he said. “Since I'm in one of the restricted states I was already going to be online anyway, so this was just a final acknowledgement of that.”
While living at home with a trio of dachshunds at his heels, Langford has used a spare room in his home for an art studio. He has also been working at a recently reopened bookstore — a nerve-wracking endeavor that he said he has been especially cautious of because of the uncertainty of working during a pandemic.
Langford said that because his living situation in Atlanta has benefitted and supported him well, as well, as Georgia being on Cuomo’s list, he will not be seeking an off-campus apartment in Ithaca. His opinion of students moving back to the city varies, he said, and it depends on their own living situations as well.
“If their home life is not great, then I think that they should be able to [move back],” he said. “If they don't have a reliable connection to the internet either, or they don't have a good working technology situation, then they should be allowed to move to a situation where that's possible. But if they just want to because they want to … then I don't know if it's quite necessary to cram Ithaca with that many people.”
Emily Dorn, a sophomore at the college, also said she will not be returning to Ithaca. She said she wants to visit the city to see her friends while renting an Airbnb. She said she would not consider signing a lease because of the possibility of also needing to pay for room and board should Ithaca host an in-person spring semester — she also knows three family friends who have died of COVID-19.
As Cornell University’s reopens and news of large student parties ripple through Ithaca, Pitts said she is concerned about the devastating impacts students will have on the community if they are careless about mask wearing and social distancing, both of which she said she plans to do if she moves to Ithaca.
“I think that it's foolish, and I think that it makes people look either uninformed and uneducated or just arrogant and very self-centered when they do things like that,” she said. “I would have loved to go back to school, but in all honesty, I really don't think that everyone would be willing to abide by the rules that are meant to keep us safe.”
