Samm Swarts, Assistant Director, Emergency Preparedness and Response for Ithaca College, alerted the IC community of a sharp rise in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within its student body. Acknowledging that this could be an alarming and stressful time, Swarts reiterated some public health practices that could help mitigate a further rise in COVID-19 cases.
Swarts noted that last year IC took extra steps in its public health policies, such as face coverings indoors, frequent hand hygiene, and responsible social interactions to help control the spread of COVID-19. Swarts said that once again they were asking students, faculty, and staff to follow these public health guidelines.
Swarts said that IC was STRONGLY ENCOURAGING students, staff, and faculty to wear face coverings while indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the campus. Swarts said that the University understood that this could be a hard transition, but their goal is to keep campus healthy, open, and thriving.
As a reminder, Swarts said that testing is available for students, faculty, and staff at Boothroyd Hall during the hours of Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Other local testing options include pharmacies, urgent care facilities, and the Cayuga Health System’s testing site at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. Swarts requested that student be honest and mindful of their personal health and if they don’t feel well, they keep their distance from others, wear a face covering, and seek out testing or medical guidance as soon as possible.
Anyone can direct questions about testing options to caremanager@ithaca.edu.
Swarts noted that "being responsible in our actions and interactions, both on and off campus, will be essential in our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as we continue the semester.
"At this time, we are not changing our Green: Lower Risk operating status. Ithaca College will continue to monitor this developing COVID-19 situation and will provide timely updates to the campus community as needed." Swarts note that those looking for more information should visit IC's new public health website
