Norm Ridley has combined his passion for the outdoors and hunting with a desire to help the community. And this year, an education course became even more valuable as the hunting education course required by New York State went digital for the first time ever.
"We touched on hunter education," he explained, recalling this most recent hunter education period. "This is the first year that they introduced an online education course. It was an in-person, hands-on setup."
Ridley serves on the Board of Directors at the North Seneca Sportsman Club. He also serves as a volunteer instructor for the Department of Environmental Conservation in Region 8. That includes vital hunter education courses for those interested in getting a hunting license, or simply learning more about safe hunting practices.
"For hunter education, we always want to have some hands-on demonstrations. We always like to make sure whether it's archery or firearm season to make sure that they're capable of handling equipment safely and property," Ridley added. "And then besides safety issues, it's also identification and a learning course."
The course was offered through June 15, and this year carried extra meaning. With the backdrop of a pandemic, and a number of recreational activities no longer readily available, hunting became a front-runner.
While Ridley could not provide hard data to support a significant increase this year, he did note that the state had seen 30,000 this year about a week before the course was taken offline.
"That doesn't mean they all bought a hunting license, though," he explained. "They're the ones that took the hunter education course online. There's plenty of people I've instructed in the past that, in the end, never actually bought a license, and never went anywhere to hunt," Ridley added. "Never, never."
Ridley is a volunteer, and while instruction has moved from in-person to digital, the stakes are still significant. He said the skills that are developed and fostered through the program provide people with an opportunity to learn about something that they might not have otherwise.
"Sometimes the course helps seasoned hunters brush up on skills or knowledge," he continued. "Other times, like those who don't actually go hunting or obtain an official hunting license, it's a chance to learn about something that they didn't know much about."
Like all instructors with the Department of Environmental Conservation, who oversees the effort, the work is a passion.
And while a price tag was attached to the digital course, due to setup fees for New York State, when or if the DEC can go back to holding them in-person, it will disappear.
"The online course cost $19.99," Ridley explained. "If we go back to being able to do them in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic here, we are not allowed to charge. It's actually a free course."
However, with the success of the digital version and uncertainty connected to the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear when the in-person teaching could become commonplace.
At this point, though, educators like Ridley are just happy that there is an opportunity to teach about safely interacting with nature in a rural part of the region.
