This is Part III of a three-part series focusing on the challenges the South Seneca School District faces during the COVID-19 outbreak. Part I and II can be read here and here.
No one knows exactly when or how society will get to the other side of this pandemic. There are few historic markers – outside of the influenza pandemic from 1917–1919 – to give elected leaders, or the community-at-large, a good sense of the future.
That being said, Stephen Parker Zielinski, South Seneca Central School District Superintendent, said there will be opportunity for changes. As previously reported, the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic are going to be extensive. Zielinski estimates that as much as two-thirds of the district's budget is up in the air.
Money aside, though, changes in the classroom are likely. While he could not forecast exact changes in the way students learn in the K-12 environment, he thought the adjustments being made presently will have a lingering impact on students and faculty.
"We've adjusted to the situation, and put things in place as far as communication and connection at home, for through online resources," he said. "We've learned a lot as an administration, and we've learned a lot about teaching students and effective communication."
He said one of the things he sees from a lot of districts is imagining what might happen to snow days in the future. "Now that we're sort of used to the idea of continuing with learning, while kids are at home, maybe snow days look different."
Zielinski said that at the end of the day, there is no substitute for person-to-person education. "So let's not fool ourselves to think that this is an equal replacement to what it is that we already do every day in school," he explained. "There's a reason that we emphasize attendance policies so much and urge people to come to school, because we're just so much more effective person-to-person than with a [digital medium]."
He said administrators and teachers have been forced to teach themselves how to use a new set of resources. "We're going to be better equipped now than we were before with a toolkit of possibility that makes teaching better," Zielinski added. "But I don't want to suggest for one second that it's an equal replacement."
One challenge, he noted, from an administrative and faculty perspective is the energy it takes to execute video conferencing. Whether it is a meeting or a teaching scenario, doing it virtually takes a lot of energy, a lot more than many realized heading into the new, digital methodology.
"I find that it's to do this one after another after another can be pretty exhausting," he explained. "And it's really emphasized, I think, the things that we miss about being together in person."
Walking around and talking with students, faculty and support staff are just a couple of the daily interactions Zielinski said everyone misses. While it was not something that anyone took for granted, it now feels like something that all parties involved will crave a little more when students get back to the classroom.
"I like to think I do twice as much listening as speaking; and in a digital venue, it's really important to talk, talk, talk; and so I'm still trying to hear all of the concerns from different people," he said.
Communication is a big challenge, even with digital platforms available. Especially for small districts with different people holding a number of responsibilities within the district.
While Zielinski is not certain what the future of education looks like in the K-12 environment, he noted that there are countless factors in play, which almost certainly impact the outcome of what education will look like in the 2020–2021 academic year.
