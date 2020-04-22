The South Seneca Central School District faces some very serious, very real concerns as it moves forward. It is working through unusual circumstances, building out programs that have not existed before. They are also doing it through the lens of looking forward – at how K-12 education might look in 2020 and beyond.
Over the next two weeks, a three-part feature examining the challenges school districts are facing during the pandemic, and how things might evolve moving forward.
Superintendent Stephen Parker Zielinski says South Seneca relies on a significant portion of state and federal aid to keep its budget flush. In fact, aid represents about two-thirds of the total budget. Property taxes make up the difference.
Altogether South Seneca carries a budget of approximately $25 million with around eight million dollars coming from tax collection.
"In good times we can always expect a modest increase in state aid annually as they build the state budget," Zielinski explained. Districts are used to dealing with modest increases in education spending since the Great Recession. "But even in good times we've recognized that the state will not be able to afford to keep doing increases into the future. When times are not good - then we start to worry.”
Those years the district lived through in the latter part of the last decade, between 2008–2010, involved living through years of what the state called “gap elimination adjustment.”
"The state aid was allocated to the districts but then withheld and it was withheld on an annual basis," Zielinski recounted. "For South Seneca that added up to about $6 million over the few years that it was happening."
He says the district had to focus on reductions to meet the new funding reality. "But you know, I think that people appreciate Governor Cuomo straight talk about this situation," Zielinski said, speaking to the uncertainty of the situation right now. "And you know, one of his comments is, 'I can't protect schools from reality,' and the reality is that, you know, that we're already facing a revenue deficit. And now that those projections have just gotten more dire," he continued. "When we're talking about tens-of-billions of dollars of deficit, we know that the withholding of aid is on the way. They've already built that into the system."
There are four times during the calendar year when the budget director can look at the aid allocated to schools and do this withholding. The first one is coming up in about a week. April 30, June 30, December 31 and March 31 are those dates.
"We're prepared for a massive withholding [of] aid, as a reaction to the reality of the revenue situation," Zielinski said. "I know that they're working right now federally in Washington, on, you know, another stimulus package and what we're hoping from the Public Schools of New York State side of things is that some of that federal money will be directly allocated to public schools in New York State."
He said New York likely needs as much help as any state in the US. Not only because it has been the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, but also because of the breadth of services that schools have had to step up and provide.
"The fact is that public schools are working as we just been talking about not only to do food distribution, but also to try to continue learning for kids," he explained, adding that child care has also been a huge challenge for those in the district. "I've spoken in the past about everything that school districts are asked to take on, and we take it on happily, we care about our families, but the only way we can continue to do that is if we're funded."
It was a stark outlook offered by the otherwise optimistic Zielinski, as he talked about conversations internally to keep vital programs – like feeding kids – moving forward. "The thought of losing up to millions of dollars in aid, which is the fuel that runs our programs just means that we're not going to be able to do what we set out to do," he explained.
As for how to make up for millions in lost aid - Zielinski called it the “million-dollar question.” “We're already at a small staff capacity," he said. “To do what we're asked to do every single person in the organization – around 200 employees – has got a full plate of responsibilities.” Zielinski said the district has given up extras, and sustaining is the major challenge. "We already don't have enough, so trying to make decisions about staffing is nothing that we look forward to."
As for looking ahead, which is typically something Zielinski is doing this time of year, it is an “all hands-on deck” approach.
"We're just trying to make it through the rest of this spring. We're keenly aware of at this moment, all of the opportunities that are being missed, especially for our senior class," he explained. "We're managing the day-to-day demands of getting done what needs to get done; and looking forward while also communicating what we know."
He says there is a significant amount of curiosity about the future of education, but for right now, they are just working day-to-day for the best outcomes for students.
