This is Part II of a three-part series focusing on the challenges the South Seneca School District faces during the COVID-19 outbreak. Part I can be read here.
One of the big changes that South Seneca Superintendent Stephen Parker Zielinski said he has experienced throughout this pandemic is the velocity of change.
Throughout his career, the mantra has been simple: "We build decades of experience to learn all the rules, laws, and regulations, only to have things turned upside down in a month," he recounted.
That could not have been truer for his district, which has spent the last month building out entirely new systems. Not only for teaching and administering a K-12 education, but also for feeding a district of students.
"I can't say enough about it," he said. "When I say we're building new systems, none of that is more true than in food service."
Zielinski says the district's first instinct was to mimic summer feeding programs, which are typically a huge success in the South Seneca Central School District. "We quickly realized that that was far inadequate to the need that was presented to keep people fed through an extended closure," he continued. "And so we just had to build a new system from scratch. And, you know, our first approach was to think that we would set up a few different community pickup places."
However, even though the district by count is small, it is large by geography. "We're very big – 130 square miles in South Seneca, – so our initial thinking was, 'Well, let's set a pickup location in Ovid, Interlaken and Lodi, and maybe that'll work,'" he recounted.
That did not work.
"It took us less than a week to realize that that really wasn't going to do it. And so we shifted immediately into mode of doing the door to door deliveries," Zielinski explained. That effort has continued all throughout the closure and will continue into the foreseeable future.
Kathy Bishop serves as director of food service for the district. Zielinski said she along with those in the district's transportation team have been instrumental in making it come together. The district delivers three times a week and utilizes bus drivers to do the deliveries. "We take care to make sure that everybody that's working in the system is doing everything they can to protect themselves and each other, and then, we've leveraged the fact that we're a small district to have personal communication with 100 percent of our families."
They initially reached out to families to see who needed food. The district has spent a lot of time working through that question over and over to ensure that everyone is getting fed who needs it.
"We are committed to checking back in with them on a regular basis if they initially denied or declined the service that we can check back in with them to see if circumstances have changed," Zielinski explained. "And we already know that some circumstances have changed, and we keep adding families to the delivery list."
The best part? He said it is sustainable, as long as funding continues. While there are questions that remain about funding, the model that South Seneca created can work. "You know, we're already talking about the long term and, you know, Kathy Bishop has been adjusting the ordering of food. We've also been facilitating and accepting donations from amazing community members and businesses that have brought food our way," he continued. "And so, you know, we're thinking about variety. We're thinking about nutrition all the time, and we think that we can keep this going. However, all bets are off if you know we have massive withholding of funds moving forward."
