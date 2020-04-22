It was a busy week in the world of COVID-19 response in Seneca County.
Both government and health officials worked tirelessly all week long to keep the public informed throughout it. Even then, information was evolving and changing by the minute.
Now, a group of home and local nursing home are both at the center of the County's largest concern with a virus that transmits quickly and easily.
It was March 23 when the Seneca County Health Department was notified that an employee at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation had tested positive. It was a non-resident, and at the time, the County had no confirmed cases of COVID-19. Fast-forward three weeks, and the County has more than 30 confirmed cases.
Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart said at the time that precautions were being taken at the facility, which operates in Waterloo. "These precautions include screening all staff when they report to work and excluding staff member who are ill," she said at the time.
Last week, Seneca County had its first confirmed death connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. And a study by Cornell University noted that Seneca carries a higher-than-average risk for outbreak. In fact, the County ranked eighth out of 62 across the state.
That facility has remained in the spotlight, though, after a plan was announced last week to shift residents from a hard-hit nursing home in Steuben County to Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation in Waterloo.
That facility is Hornell Gardens, which has been at the center of an outbreak in Steuben County. Both are operated by Hurlbut Care Communities, and the plan to move residents from the facility in the Southern Tier to the one in Waterloo was largely facilitated and approved by the state health department.
“Since facility-wide COVID-19 testing was completed at Hornell Gardens last week, Hurlbut Care Communities, the New York State Department of Health, Steuben County, Congressman Tom Reed, Hornell Mayor John Buckley, State Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano have worked closely for the development and implementation of response plans,” Hurlbut said in a statement.
Approval of the plan came back on Tuesday April 14. Some residents at the nursing home, who were recently moved to Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation were moved to other facilities owned by Hurlbut, to make room for those uninfected residents from Hornell Gardens.
“We are working with our team at Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation in Waterloo, NY to transfer our residents who have tested negative for COVID-19 to a wing in their facility in order to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within Hornell Gardens,” Robert W Hurlbut, President of Hurlbut Care Communities, said. “We are implementing this plan in close collaboration with officials from Steuben County and the New York State Department of Health. I would also like to express my gratitude to all of our staff who have worked tirelessly to help make this happen.”
“Globally, nursing homes have proven to be a hotbed for the spread of COVID-19, and Steuben County is no exception” Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said. “Protecting this vulnerable population is of the utmost importance to everyone in our community and we have all come together to address these issues.”
Over the weekend, it was confirmed by an official in Seneca County that there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the residents who were transferred from Hornell Gardens to Seneca Nursing.
Highlighting the challenge with nursing homes, Steuben County reports that 15 of the county's 21 COVID deaths have been inside nursing homes.
Meanwhile, officials in Seneca County took on a new battle late last week as they admitted a COVID cluster was found a group home. In several reports over the weekend, Swinehart confirmed that a group home in Seneca County was at the center of an outbreak.
Seneca went from 18 cases to more than 30 in just a few days. “The agency that oversees the group home is working with the local health department and state regulatory offices to monitor the health of their staff and non-impacted residents,” Swinehart added.
More than 300 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Seneca County.
