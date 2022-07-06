COVID cases in Tompkins County have been relatively low during the month of June, with just under 540 total new positive cases. The positive case seven-day average dipped into the teens in June.
As of June 30, the seven-day rolling average in Tompkins County is 15, and there are four active COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to data collected and published by the Tompkins County Health Department. There have been more cases in Tompkins county this June than June of 2021 when the seven-day average was five positive cases or less.
The county-wide mask mandate was suspended in June, and children between six months and five years of age are now vaccine eligible following a recent emergency authorization of both Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
“Local pediatrician offices are preparing for administration of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for these age groups. The CDC recommends that children in these age groups get vaccinated with whichever vaccine is available,” stated a June 21 Tompkins County Health Department press release. “Local pharmacies can administer vaccination for those ages 3 years and older.”
Beginning July 8, COVID-19 vaccines for all age groups, including young children, will also be available at the soon-to-reopen Community Health Services Immunizations Clinic, according to the TCHD. The CHS Immunization Clinic, located at 55 Brown Road, Ithaca, has been closed to the public since March of 2020. Appointments are required.
Cornell University has not recently announced any COVID updates; the last update was at the end of April. Cornell is requiring full vaccination for the 2022-2023 academic year—except in cases of medical or religious exemptions—according to an April 7 announcement. Cornell still requires once-a-week testing for unvaccinated individuals.
On June 21, Ithaca College suspended its surveillance testing requirement for unvaccinated individuals but is still requiring full vaccination (two Moderna/Pfizer doses, or a single Johnson & Johnson dose) for the upcoming academic school year, barring any college-approved exemptions.
Mask wearing is still mandated on public transportation, including TCAT buses, until further notice. This policy adheres to the NYS Department of Health Commissioner’s Determination that requires mask-wearing on public transportation. Masks must also be worn in healthcare facilities.
COVID testing remains up and running: The Shops At Ithaca Mall drive-through location is open six days a week, Cornell is conducting summer testing on weekdays at three locations and Ithaca College has summer testing available at Boothroyd Hall Monday through Thursday.
In an email, Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, "Tompkins County is currently at a ‘Green’ low community level of COVID-19 by CDC standards. This is due to the consistent trend of low case numbers and low hospitalization rates. TCHD will continue to closely monitor disease prevalence and will alert the community if this trend starts to shift. Please get vaccinated if you have not already done so and get boosted when eligible."
Julia Nagel is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun's summer fellowship at the Ithaca Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.