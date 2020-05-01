The remaining nine sections associated with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced that they will be canceling their respective spring sports seasons on May 1 due to the on-going COVID-19 outbreak. Sections VIII and XI cancelled their spring seasons back on April 21.
The decisions comes in wake of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement to close all schools to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. Earlier this week, NYSPHSAA announced that the spring championships would be cancelled.
“I would like to commend the work of the 11 NYSPHSAA Section Executive Directors who have worked tirelessly to benefit the students in their Sections. Many throughout our state were hopeful students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy,” Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director, said in the press release. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them. At this time, we must focus our attention on the health and safety of all New Yorkers. Please stay safe and stay positive during this difficult time.”
In addition to this announcement, NYSPHSAA said it will begin developing an ad hoc committee to "address and analyze the potential impact of COVID-19" on the fall 2020 sports season.
