ITHACA, N.Y.—Hector Street, at the intersection of Sunrise Road, will reduce to one lane on Oct. 21, while construction crews work to disconnect the Sunrise Road water main line from service.
In a statement, the City said construction is expected to last a day, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Flaggers will be dispatched to the area to direct traffic around the construction site. Drivers should plan accordingly before deciding to enter the area.
For additional information contact: Erik Whitney, Don Corwin or Scott Gibson at DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
