The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) announced that Guthrie has earned 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 9.
Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York. Ithaca’s Guthrie clinic is located at 1780 Hanshaw Road.
Digital Health Most Wired program conducts a survey each year to determine how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities. Participating organizations received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.
Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said, “Being able to harness the power of technology to provide quality healthcare has never been more important. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Guthrie expanded its telemedicine service to include nearly 400 Guthrie providers in over 50 specialties, allowing patients to receive care from anywhere, and therefore reduced the risk of community spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
A total of 30,091 organizations were represented in the 2020 Digital Health Most Wired program, which this year included four separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory, long-term care and international. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.
“Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in healthcare for many years now, but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why healthcare organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve. This certification recognizes their exemplary performance in 2020.”
