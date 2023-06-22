The CS Energy team will hold two “Meetings with Community Members” this week where it will provide information about the Yellow Barn Solar Project, located in the Towns of Lansing and Groton.
The first meeting will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Lansing Town Hall. The second will occur on Friday, June 23 at the Groton Town Hall. Both meetings will begin at 7 and conclude at 8:30 p.m.
The yellow barn solar project is a 160 MW solar project located along Pleasant Valley Road east of Vanostrand Road in Lansing and west of Smith Road in Groton. Construction of the project is scheduled to commence in late 2024 or early 2025.
According to the project’s website, yellowbarn-solar.com, the facility will interconnect to the New York power grid in the Town of Lansing, tapping into the 115 Kilovolt (kV) transmission line which connects to the Etna and Cayuga substations. The project is sited on a mix of farmland, scrubland, and forested areas to balance the competing concerns and interests specific to each cover type.
The facility will consist of PV modules on single axis tracking structures that follow the sun throughout the day, inverters which convert direct current to alternating current, electrical collection systems between the panel arrays, and a new substation to deliver power to the transmission line.
These meetings are being held in accordance with 19 NYCRR 900-1.3(b), and will educate the public about the proposed project, including the anticipated application date and information regarding the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) 94-c application process. In addition, CS Energy representatives will provide updates on project development and address any questions during a Q&A that will follow the presentation. Members of both communities are welcome to attend either or both meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.