Halloween is a little more than a month away, and with the COVID-19 outbreak still causing restraints in social gatherings questions need to be asked and addressed as to how, if at all, will the holiday be celebrated in the Village of Groton.
Currently, it seems unlikely that the usual trunk-or-treat festivities will take place this Halloween.
“There’s a lot of concerns about doing it the way that we’ve done it in the past,” Fire Chief Ben Nelson said at a Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 21. “Do I think that we would really have an issue? Not likely. But what if there is an issue? Do we really want to be responsible for that?”
“I’ve considered handing out the cider and donuts; have an open food item,” Nelson said. “Just handing it out to people seems like a little bit of a risky deal. Again, do I think we would have a problem? Probably not. But again I don’t really want to throw that risk.”
Nelson said the village could go with the traditional trick-or-treating affair of children grabbing candy out of a dish left on the doorstep. However, Trustee Michael Holl said there would be risks with that option as well.
“I can’t imagine any kind of trick-or-treating event where there’s not going to be a thousand little hands in that candy dish,” Holl said. “I don’t personally see a way that it can be done safely, but some people just aren’t worried about it, I guess.”
Another option would be to host a drive-through somewhere in the village, but Nelson has apprehensions with that idea as well.
“The problem with drive-throughs is, first of all, you’re not getting out, so you don’t get to see all the awesome costumes,” he said. “Second of all, if somebody does get out, and the way some people drive around here, even if you have somebody standing out handing candy, let’s say it was rainy like it was last year … I foresee some serious issues with the drive-through.”
Trustee Betty Conger said a drive-through would not be accessible to every resident either.
“The only issue you’re going to have is there are people who live in the village who do not have a vehicle,” Conger said. “You’ll have to have a walk-through as well.”
Conger Boulevard and the Ross Field parking lot were two proposed sites for a possible drive- and walk-through. The issue with Ross Field is that the board would need permission from the school district to use it, which is not a guarantee. The boulevard appeared to be a better option, mainly because of its centralized location in the Groton area.
Mayor Chris Neville suggested that the boulevard could be closed off to one-way traffic for a two- or three-hour stretch in the evening. The board agreed that ultimately this will have to be a joint planning effort between multiple parties in the village, such as the fire and police departments, and possibly some local organizations like American Legion Auxiliary, since at the moment no one seems interested in steering the task.
“From what we can see from people responding to the emails that nobody wants to take responsibility to plan and do it because they’re concerned about liability,” Village Clerk Nancy Niswender said.
Ultimately, the board left it up to Nelson to come up with some options to consider as the day approaches.
