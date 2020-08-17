Families who are looking for ways to relieve their children from isolation and time spent watching a screen during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new “story walk” has been set up along the Groton Trail System behind the community pool at Sykes Park.
The Family Reading Partnership has established four different story walks, including the one in Groton, throughout Tompkins County over the past couple of years. The other three walks are located along the Jim Schug Trail in Dryden, in Dotson Park in Danby and on the elementary school grounds in Enfield. Plans are in the works to create a fifth story walk in the Village of Newfield by the end of September. (A specific location within the village has yet to be determined.)
A story walk involves taking a children’s book and deconstructing it by laminating each page on posts throughout a path. While walking along the pathway or trail, parents and their children read each page one-by-one while also experiencing the surrounding scene.
“It sort of gives you that break in between pages talk about what you just read or what you saw or, ‘Hey there was a bird on that page, and I see a bird or I hear a bird,’ or, ‘Look at this caterpillar on the ground, and we’re not talking about the story at all anymore,’” Amber Smith, Executive Director of the Family Reading Partnership, said. “It sort of gives … children that time to process in between pages and ask questions and talk about what they’ve seen.”
The books used for each walk are selected with the guidance of local librarians and teachers and are typically nature-themed or related to the specific community. Groton’s story walk, for example, currently features Izzy’s Groton Adventure by Mona Forney and Janet Watkins, which is one of a series of books from Izzy’s Closet. The book chronicles Izzy the cat’s adventure through the Village of Groton.
Smith said the goal of these story walks is to have families get outside and exercise while also contributing to the cognitive development of their children.
“A lot of kids are not necessarily super interested in sitting down quietly and having a book read to them, so this is a really great way to get some literacy practice in while also doing something active,” she said. “Especially right now with children spending so much time in front of screens; [they’re] kind of required to for school. We really wanted to give families more options and more ways for them to do something that felt like they were helping to grow their child’s mind, but also be out and doing something and not be sitting in front of a screen.”
She mentioned the increase in the number of read-aloud opportunities taking place virtually, and while she applauds those opportunities, she said they are not as beneficial to a child’s development as the story walks.
“There’s a lot of celebrities and other people reading books aloud online, and that’s all wonderful, but ultimately children learn from doing,” she said. “So we really wanted to give families a way to get out and do something physical while learning at the same time.”
“Children learn through interaction. So young children, especially, sitting them down in front of somebody reading a story on a computer, they’re really not going to get much out of that. But being outside, using all of their senses at the same time and interacting with the human in their life is a lot more beneficial.”
Families and their children can stop by Brittany Station to discuss their adventures on the story walk and receive a free copy of Izzy’s Groton Adventure (while supplies last).
