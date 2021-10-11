One man, 30, was injured after being shot outside of a residence on East Cortland Street in the village of Groton. On Oct. 10, shortly after 7:30 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca responded to the shooting. An unidentified suspect fled the area south on Williams Street in a dark-colored Mercedes.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He has since been released. New York State Police were also assisted by village of Groton Police, Tompkins County Sheriff’s deputies and Groton Ambulance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (607)347-4441.
