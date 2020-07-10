Former Groton Fire Chief Lee Shurtleff was elected as the President of the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs – an organization that represents more than 10,000 career and volunteer fire chiefs, officers and emergency services personnel in the state – on June 13.
“In some small way it reflects recognition of my career and involvement in emergency services and representing some 10.000 fire service leaders as president of the association is truly an honor and privilege,” Shurtleff said of his election.
Shurtleff has been a life member of the association since he joined in 1987. Prior to becoming the president and joining the board of directors in 2013, he served as a regional representative and with the EMS and Government Affairs committees.
He is also just the second person from Tompkins County to serve as president of the organization in its 116-year history. Ithaca Fire Chief Charles Weaver served a term from 1965 to 1966.
Chief Executive Officer Bruce Heberer said Shurtleff has been a vital presence in the organization since he first joined.
“One of his biggest accomplishments is to make the state aware of the necessity of funding our firefighters who provide EMS,” Heberer said. “We have a bill before the legislature right now to allow fire departments who run ambulances to charge for their services. Last year, it passed the house and it got into the senate, and that’s where it stayed in the senate. … The senate looks like they’re going to pass it and make it to the governors table. If that happens, and that’s been his champion for the last four years is to get that pushed through, we made more progress in the last two than we have before, and he’s been the spearhead of that.”
Shurtleff has been a member of the Citizens Hook & Ladder Co. #3 of the Groton Fire Department since 1985, serving as fire chief from 1991 to 1998, according to a press release. He served as the director of the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response from 2002 to 2019, where he directed programs for fire, EMS, emergency management, 911 and public safety communications.
Previously, he served nine years as commissioner of elections for Tompkins County. He was also a member of the New York State Emergency Services Council, New York State Emergency Services Loan Fund Board, and New York State 911 Board throughout their existence.
As president, Shurtleff will be responsible for overseeing the organization’s annual conference and exposition as well as the training of fire servicemen and women across the state.
“The restrictions that the pandemic has placed on the fire service and emergency services in general, and the inability to train and meet extensively in person, has had an impact here in the short term,” he said. “I think that, as with many other educational institutions, how we go forth in future and effectively train and educate our members is going to be a significant focus.”
“My particular interest is in cultivating and preparing fire service leaders, and the fire chiefs association, we like to point out it isn’t just for current fire chiefs. It really is built in such a way as to take those experiences and the knowledge of those currently and formerly serving in the chiefs ranks and transfer that knowledge and capability to the next generation of fire service leaders. My hope is to develop programs … that prepare the captains and lieutenants and aspiring officers ultimately for becoming successful chiefs of departments.”
