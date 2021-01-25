The Village of Groton Board of Trustees is still looking to hire a construction company to design and build its new municipal building, and on Monday Jan. 18 the board met with a potential company, Complete Construction Concepts (CCC) based in Homer, NY.
Back in 2018, the trustees presented to the public the blueprints to the new municipal building as well as a new public safety building.The new building will be located on 308 Main St. in Groton. The previous property located at that address was a car dealership that lasted for about 23 years prior to the First National Bank of Groton taking over the property in 2017.
The building will be one story and will cover 18,432 square feet. There will be two driveways – one off of North Main Street/Route 38 and the other off of Railroad Avenue – in addition to site sidewalks that connect into the existing pedestrian walkways.
Two garages will be constructed on the west side of the building to house fire and ambulance public safety vehicles as well as Village Police Department vehicles. At the front of the building will be the municipal offices. Other features that will be included are a kitchen, a community room and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment platform located in the garage for the fire and ambulance public safety vehicles.
Don Richards and Tim Alger were both in attendance at the meeting this past Monday representing CCC. A majority of the trustees’ questions centered around how CCC goes about contracting other companies for certain aspects of a project. CCC has done several projects with municipalities in the past on structures such as fire stations, town barns and town halls, according to Richards.
“What we’ve done in the past – we did it for the Moravia town hall – is we worked with them and helped them develop a plan and spec of what they were looking for,” Richards said. “Then they put it out to bid and it was a designed build, so the successful bidder had to provide engineered states plans to meet the codes of what it was that was being built.”
“It’s just an option that you have so if you don’t want to pay an architect or an engineer to do all the design and the engineering, you have the successful bidder [that] provides the design of the engineering,” he said.
Trustee Michael Holl asked whether or not CCC could give the board an idea of how much the village would have to pay the engineer who won the bid.
“I’m just trying to get an idea if we’re going to pay another 200,000 to have somebody re-engineer your stuff,” Holl said.
Mayor Chris Neville said the board has already inquired with another company – Beardsley Architects + Engineers – about potential engineering costs, and that company said it would be around $250,000, which is more than what the village has already spent on working with the architect on a site plan.
Richards explained that CCC is a “pre-engineered building company” in that for a project the company that CCC purchases construction materials from will be providing the engineering and design services.
“So we do a building, rather you get the engineered plans or not, the building package and the heating system, the electrical, the plumbing, all comes with the engineering,” he said. “There is no fee for it. It isn’t like you’re going to pay us to go do this.”
“When we quote you the building, all of that is in the fee, it’s in the price, because you’re buying a pre-engineered building,” he said.
For a building of its size, Richards said the engineering cost for the proposed municipal building would cost no more than $10,000.
Holl also mentioned that the board is looking to have the new building designed in such a way that it would last for four or five decades, and asked if CCC’s construction would be able to last for such a time period. Richards and Alger said not only are their products that they use durable, they are also cost friendly.
“We take your ideas, your concept, and we look at it and what is the most cost-effective way to build this building, and that’s what we do,” Richards said. “We’re building a building that is cost effective and usable. The steel roofing and siding … it’s a … 40- to 45-year warranty. The treated columns that you put in the ground, if you end up using the treated laminated columns, those have a 50-year warranty from the manufacturer, so anything that goes wrong in the first 50 years is taken care of.”
Richards said Beardsley essentially provides the same service as CCC would in this instance – providing the design and specifications with the pre-engineered building company providing the engineering, although there is one difference.
“They’re just charging you to do all the paperwork and the legwork, where we come in and say we do this anyway,” he said. “If you came to us tomorrow and said, ‘I want to build this building,’ we’ll design it and engineer it for you if you choose to have us build it. All Beardsley is doing is they’re charging you to put in that paperwork together.”
Holl iterated that the board is looking to have this project done in an economically efficient way, especially during the challenging economic times currently.
“It’s obvious that we’re kind of in a bit of a quagmire right now,” he said. “We want the best building we can get. It’s going on Main Street of our village. We have to stay well within budget or below budget … we’re trying to do this in the most economically responsible way we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.