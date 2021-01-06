The Groton Central School District will switch to remote learning for the final school day before winter break on Dec. 23 following the news of a positive case being reported at the elementary school on Monday Dec. 21.
According to an electronic alert sent out by Superintendent Margo Martin to the community, the staff member that tested positive was last in the elementary school building on Dec. 18.
“We anticipate the County Health Department will be completing the contact tracing investigation and will be notifying all individuals who were close contacts in the very near future,” Martin wrote. “We believe all individuals who were close contacts will be directed by the department of health to be in quarantine. As a preemptive measure, we have contacted all families involved to make them aware that their child was a close contact of the positive case.”
While all students in the district attended school in-person on Tuesday Dec. 22, the district decided to make Wednesday a 100 percent virtual learning day because of the amount of staff and faculty currently quarantined and that there are not enough staff and faculty available to attend school to hold in-person instruction.
The latest positive case brings the total number of cases at the elementary school to five. This is the first staff member to test positive at the school, as the other four cases are students. At the junior/senior high school, there are seven students and two staff/faculty that have tested positive.
Winter break begins on Dec. 24 and continues through Jan. 3. Unlike other school districts nearby, the Groton Central School District is planning on following its present schedule with in-person instruction returning the day after the break on Jan. 4. School districts such as Dryden and Lansing will not return to in-person instruction right away following the break, but instead will begin with a few days of 100 percent remote learning before returning to in-person instruction on Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.