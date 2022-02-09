As of Tuesday Feb. 8, the Groton Police Department had no further updates on the details on or any potential suspects for its investigation into the bomb threat that was sent to the Groton Junior/Senior High School on Monday Feb. 7.
At 10:17 a.m. that Monday morning, the high school received an automotive message that said bombs had been placed in each of the school’s lockers, according to a release issued by Superintendent Margo Martin to the school community. The school went into immediate lockdown that day and local law enforcement were contacted and responded to the scene.
According to the release, law enforcement determined that the call came from a texting app and appeared to be a hoax. The Groton Police Department called in dogs trained to sniff out explosives to survey and ultimately clear the school building. Security video tape over the weekend and early that morning of the inside of the school was looked at and showed no unauthorized individuals entering the building during either periods of time.
Law enforcement is currently working with the school district’s IT department to try to track down the caller of the threat.
In the release, Martin thanked the school’s faculty, staff and students for following lockdown procedures.
“We take threats very seriously and it was reassuring to know our community understood what was expected in these drills and worked together to follow all processes so that law enforcement could do their job of clearing the building,” Martin wrote in the release.
“Please know that the safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority,” she wrote. “Although threats like this are never what any school wants to experience, the fact our community responded with the maturity and cooperation that they did is admirable.”
She also said the district plans to continue using “proactive safety measures and procedures to keep [its] school community safe.” In addition, she said the district will share any updates on the investigation with the school community as soon as it obtains them.
