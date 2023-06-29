At 160 megawatts and an estimated cost of about $200 million, the Yellow Barn Solar facility that will gobble up roughly 850 acres of land between the towns of Groton and Lansing in Tompkins County will be one of the largest solar installations ever constructed in New York State. About 165 acres of the facility will be located in Lansing, with the remaining 686 acres in Groton. The project is being developed by CS Energy, a green energy firm based out of New Jersey that is owned by private equity firm American Securities.
The Vice President of CS Energy Mitch Quine told the Ithaca Times that they are currently working to prepare a complete application to the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES). “We hope that we’ll be wrapped up with all of the application materials that we need by mid to late September and we hope to be submitting our application then,” Quine said. He added, “From there it’ll probably be a year or more of review with the state before we can expect a permit.”
The project is scheduled to begin the first phase of construction in late 2024 or early 2025 and will be completed sometime in 2026. The gargantuan facility is expected to generate enough clean renewable electricity each year to power approximately 35,000 households. Quine says that the facility will produce power for the region for the next 40 years.
The project is part of New York State’s ambitious environmental goals to obtain 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040. Since Yellow Barn is a state-mandated project, it doesn’t have to go through a local approval process in Groton or Lansing.
Tompkins County Legislature Mike Sigler, who represents the Town of Lansing, said “The state has basically taken home rule out of the mix.” He added, “The state is the one that permits [the project], so if there was zoning that was standing in the way the state could say you don’t have to listen to that zoning.”
Sigler continued by saying, “The company says they want to obey local zoning laws as long as those laws are reasonable, but who determines what reasonable is? The state will be the one that determines that.”
TheYellow Barn Solar website says that “It is likely that the majority of the power that is produced will be used to power the Ithaca area, operating as a replacement source of energy for the retired Cayuga coal plant.” It also says that ratepayers in Groton and Lansing will see “a small reduction in their electric utility bill” as a result of the project. It is estimated that the reduction will be equal to $500 per megawatt of energy generated within the towns.
In addition to renewable energy and decreased electricity costs, Quine says the local labor force will benefit from the construction of the project. According to Quine, “We tried to partner locally with both labor and electrician unions to make sure that we're using local labor to the extent possible.”
The facility will interconnect to the New York power grid in the town of Lansing, tapping into the 115 Kilovolt (kV) transmission line which connects to the Etna and Cayuga substations. The project began the interconnection study process with NYISO and NYSEG in early 2021 and expects to be complete with all required interconnection studies in late 2023 or early 2024.
Current plans for the project have it located across several parcels of privately owned land which will either be leased or purchased by CS Energy. According to Quine, the majority of the land will be leased and about 20-30% will be purchased. The facilities will be constructed on a mix of farmland, scrubland, and forested areas which has caused some concern among community members who worry about disturbing the migratory patterns of local wildlife and misusing farmland that could otherwise be used to localize the food system within the county.
In response to concerns regarding taking away potential farmland, the Yellow Barn website says that “The project will be required to pay an agriculture impact fee for taking land out of agriculture use.”
According to Sigler, Groton and Lansing should also apply for “intervener funds” which can grant the towns tens of thousands of dollars — depending on the size of the project — to help their planning departments formulate plans regarding how to mitigate the impact on the “viewscape” that the facility will have.
Residents who live near the proposed facility have also worried about negative impacts on property values. Based on similar projects, the company suspects that there will be no significant impact on property values, but Sigler says that “they’re really talking about the town as a whole.” He added, “The average property won’t probably be affected, but for that individual who this is being built 100 feet off their property line, I would imagine this would have an impact and it won’t be a positive one.”
In response to concerns regarding the potential impact on property values, Quine said, “We understand that there may be impacts so we want to work with the community to understand what the impact might be and work with them to try to minimize or mitigate it.”
Quine and other colleagues at CS Energy held public information sessions at the Lansing and Groton Town Halls on June 22 and 23, respectively, to explain the project to Lansing residents and offer them a chance to ask questions.
At the Lansing gathering this past Thursday, residents asked questions about a variety of areas relating to the project. Councilman Joe Wetmore asked whether or not CS Energy’s survey on endangered species will focus just on those near the solar panels or the project as a whole.
Quine said that survey will include any parcels the company has permission to access.
“Some parcels where – particularly to the bird surveys – the parcels that we don't have the right to access can be, quote unquote, surveyed from public rights away,” he said.
A common concern expressed by residents was the lack of clarity of the project’s maps. Several individuals asked if CS Energy would be willing to create more detailed maps that clearly identify property boundaries for the homeowners involved. Quine said they would be willing to offer more detailed maps for individual homeowners upon request via email.
It was also asked whether or not homeowners would have a say in the design of the project, which Quine said they are open to working with homeowners on that.
“I can't say we're going to be able to make every change and take every request, but we absolutely do our best to be reasonable with the folks that we're dealing with because we understand this is such a big deal and it's ever changing the landscape here,” he said.
One member of the public asked about the developer’s plan to protect the water quality in the project area. Quine shared that the solar panels will not be cleaned using chemicals, which is more common with projects located in the American southwest due to the lack of rain there.
Another member asked about the anticipated daily construct schedule, which Quine said would most likely be either 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.