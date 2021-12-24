Ben Nelson notified the Village Board of Trustees that as of Jan. 15, 2022 he will no longer be fire chief of the Groton Fire Department as he will not seek another term.
Nelson held the position for about four years. Before becoming chief, he was in the chief ranks for more than seven years and a line officer for 11 years. He has been a member of the department for close to 12 years.
The department will hold its elections for chief officer positions on Jan. 5, 2022. Eric Deforrest is set to become the next fire chief, according to Nelson, as he is running uncontested. Rod Gallinger is expected to be the deputy chief.
In other news, Nelson reported that the department is on track to eclipse the 1,000 calls mark dispatched this year. As of Monday Dec. 20, the department has responded to 989 calls in total this year – 81 EMS calls and 171 fire rescue calls.
“We’re on track for another busy year, but it just seems like everything’s evened out to where it’s not any one place in particular, and you still have the frequent flyers here and there,” Nelson said.
Nelson also urged residents to check in on one’s neighbors if they live alone or spend a lot of time inside their home to make sure they are okay. He said the department answered a call recently where a woman fell inside her home and broke her hip and wound up lying on the ground from Friday morning to Tuesday afternoon.
“She was fine; she was alert and oriented,” Nelson said. “She was bangued up, but it took five days for the neighbors to find her. So if you happen to knock on the door, just say hi.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.