On June 24, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested and charged Samual H. Bucko, age 23 of Groton, NY with the following crimes:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree – class “C” felony
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree – class “D” felony
- Criminal Mischief in the second degree – class “D” felony
- Menacing in the second degree – misdemeanor
- Aggravated Harassment in the second degree – misdemeanor
Troopers were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a harassment. An investigation revealed that on June 23rd, Bucko threatened the victim with a gun, caused over $1,900 worth of damage to the victim’s vehicle and made threatening phone calls to the victim.
While interviewing Bucko, a further investigation revealed that he was in possession of an illegal “ghost” assault rifle, an illegal 9 mm “ghost handgun” and in possession of a magazine that is not NY SAFE Act compliant. Ghost guns are untraceable firearms that have no serial numbers and can be acquired without background checks.
Bucko was arrested and processed at SP Ithaca. He was transported to the Tompkins County Jail for an arraignment where he was released
